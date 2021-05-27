SiCepat Collaborates with DMMX in developing DMMX's Commercial Platforms For Millions of MSME Networks in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia (SiCepat) announces collaboration with PT Digital Mediatama Maxima Tbk (IDX: DMMX) to deploy Digital Cloud Advertising Solutions at several SiCepat service points. This collaboration is carried out in order to strengthen the strategic capabilities of digital marketing activities in the future.



SiCepat Ekspres Outlet has spread more than 1000 across indonesia

This collaboration will be initiated with the development of a commercial platform for the DMMX SME retail network with SiCepat. In this partnership, SiCepat Ekspres through the SiCepat Group's commerce enabler platform, will provide full support in supplying groceries / raw materials / supplies to MSMEs who are members of the DMMX network. These supply procurement activities will be supported by integrated logistics services from SiCepat Ekpres. Through DMMX's platform, MSMEs will be provided with digital commerce and marketplace development as well as the installation of Digital Marketing / Digital Cloud Advertising at these MSMEs points.

The Kim Hai, CEO of SiCepat Ekspres, commented "With the various services owned by SiCepat and DMMX increasingly integrated, we are optimistic that we can make a significant contribution to the empowerment program for Indonesian MSMEs, which currently reach 62 million MSMEs to Go Digital. At this time SiCepat has invested 4.5% ownership in DMMX. We plan to increase ownership in DMMX to further strengthen this synergy."

Budiasto Kusuma, President Director of DMMX, added, "We are delighted to partner with SiCepat to further strengthen our MSME partners in following the fast growth of the digital era. Various solutions have been implemented including e-commerce and marketplaces as well as the installation of Digital Marketing / Digital Cloud Advertising. There is a potential for tremendous network effect that can be realized from harmonizing the DMMX marketing network with SiCepat's logistics capabilities."

Since 2021, SiCepat has contributed significantly to the growth of online MSME players in Indonesia. This is indicated by more than six million sellers using the SiCepat Ekspres service and is predicted to grow 35% by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the DMMX MSME network also continues to experience rapid growth. As of 2020, DMMX has succeeded in digitizing 83,881 MSMEs, or growing 67% YoY compared to 50,182 MSMEs in 2019.

About SiCepat Ekspres

SiCepat Ekspres is an expedition company that was founded in 2014, where deliveries from 8 hours to the Jabodetabek and Bandung areas and 1 Day Delivery to major cities throughout Indonesia are the main focus of its services. Based on the latest technology system, SiCepat Ekspres has branches and outlets spread across cities in Indonesia, having the slogan "When Everything Is Easy" (Ketika Semua Jadi Mudah), where SiCepat Ekspres answers all the needs and desires of e-commerce business. SiCepat Ekspres is one of the few players that provides integrated logistics services (including Last-mile, Warehouse & Fulfilment, Commerce Enabler, Online Distribution and Remote Logistics).

About PT Digital Mediatama Maxima Tbk

PT Digital Mediatama Maxima Tbk ("DMMX" or "the Company"), a subsidiary of PT NFC Indonesia Tbk ("NFCX"), PT M Cash Integrasi Tbk ("MCAS") Group, is a digital cloud advertising infrastructure company focusing on the development of digital marketing solutions for modern retailers and digital contents development for the modern consumers. Our current key partners include Alfamart, Indomaret and Sampoerna Retail Community ("SRC") members. Building upon the core business of digital cloud advertising infrastructures, DMMX recently extended into the digital contents business in partnership with PT Bumilangit Entertainment Corpora ("Bumilangit"), an Indonesian entertainment company that manages more than 1,200++ character intellectual properties. With modern technologies and evergreen contents, DMMX aims to bring exciting and innovative solutions to help modern businesses better engage the modern consumer. For further information, visit www.dmmgroup.id

