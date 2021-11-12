Sichuan Tianfu New Area's services providing convenience for enterprises

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan Tianfu New Area, a national-level development zone in western China, has implemented a raft of innovative services such as agent services and convenient offshore company registrations to benefit enterprises and entrepreneurs.



Staff members at the Chief Government Affairs Representative Service Center in Sichuan Tianfu New Area provide services for clients.

An entrepreneur surnamed Mao came to the administrative service center in the area recently to change the names of a legal representative and supervisor. Based on her previous experiences, she thought she was going to go through complicated procedures.

But this time she made use of the area's newly launched agent service and a staff member helped her finish the whole procedure in only 20 minutes.

Tianfu New Area launched the Chief Government Affairs Representative Service Center on Oct 8. It provides free guidance services for 554 issues, assistance services for 320 full-process online issues, and agency services for market entities on 143 issues.

At the same time, the area is working hard to optimize its business environment to promote high-level opening-up and attract overseas enterprises.

Macao-based Yizhong Communication's legal representative Hamson Wai planned to register a new company in Tianfu New Area, however, he couldn't go to Sichuan personally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he later found that he could register his company online thanks to Tianfu New Area's pilot program for offshore company registrations. A package of five steps for foreign companies to start their businesses in the area is now available.

As early as 2016, Tianfu New Area started its registration service for business startups, which functions as the primary guarantee for the cross-border registration of foreign-funded enterprises and enables companies without a fixed office to register. With digital measures, startups are able to complete their registration online.

In February, the Sichuan Chengdu Yizhong Macao-Portugal Exhibition became the first overseas "e-resident" in Tianfu New Area, which marked the package of offshore registration of foreign-funded enterprises becoming a reality.

Xu Xiaochen, chairman of Chengdu Yuanben Innovation and Technology, said the livable environment in Tianfu New Area is highly favored by entrepreneurs and talents, and the industrial clusters provide a first-class industrial environment for enterprises.

He is most impressed by the area's meticulous care for startups and talents. It offers a string of services for talents, so that they can better devote themselves to their careers, Xu added.