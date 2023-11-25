SIDIZ, Korea's Premium Ergonomic Chair Brand, Celebrates Global Success with the Award-Winning GC PRO

Award-Winning Design Meets eSports Excellence: Supporting South Korea's Team at Hangzhou Asian Games

In the competitive world of ergonomic seating, SIDIZ stands out as a beacon of innovation and design excellence from Korea. Celebrated as a premier brand in ergonomic chairs, renowned for its stellar performance on platforms like Amazon.com, SIDIZ has recently expanded its digital presence with the launch of their new official website, https://www.sidiz.com.

Adding to its impressive portfolio, SIDIZ's premium gaming chair, the ‘GC PRO’, has been distinguished with the ‘IDEA Design Award 2023’. Recognized as one of the top three design awards globally, alongside Germany's Red Dot and iF awards, the IDEA Design Award, organized by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), honors the most innovative and effective designs each year. The GC PRO earned acclaim for its 'Design Thinking Process,' which enhances gaming performance and comfort by addressing specific user needs.

In a significant move in the esports arena, SIDIZ has partnered with the Korea e-Sports Association. This collaboration has led to the provision of the GC PRO gaming chairs for South Korea's national e-sports team's official training center. This support, including various sponsorship activities, highlights SIDIZ’s commitment to the e-sports community and its drive to optimize gaming performance for athletes. Notably, these chairs were used by the team, including the renowned 'Faker' player in the globally famous League of Legends (LoL), during their participation in the Hangzhou Asian Games. This key event further testifies to the quality and performance of the GC PRO, as it supported the team and one of the world’s top gamers in a highly competitive international arena.

In a world where comfort and ergonomic support are crucial, SIDIZ isn’t just a brand; it's a commitment to unparalleled quality and design, ensuring perfect support for every spine and unparalleled gaming experience for every gamer.

SIDIZ's range of chairs demonstrates their dedication to quality and ergonomics. Their offerings include a variety of Task Chairs, starting from the high-performance ergonomic options like the T50 Office Chair and the luxurious T80 Premium Ergonomic Office Chair, to specialized designs like the child-friendly Ringo chair. SIDIZ caters to diverse needs, whether for home, office, gaming, or children.

At the core of SIDIZ’s success are three foundational principles: As a Seating Specialist, SIDIZ continuously sets new standards in chair design. Their 'Designeering' approach merges design with engineering, achieved through collaborations with leading global design studios. Quality Excellence is paramount in every aspect of their chairs, from the classy patterned mesh design and sophisticated Saffiano patterned shell to synchronized tilting mechanisms and plush seat cushions. Importantly, SIDIZ chairs meet ANSI/BIFMA standards, reflecting their dedication to safety, durability, and sustainability. Additionally, the chairs comply with Greenguard requirements, ensuring they are eco-friendly and contribute to healthier indoor environments.

As customer accolades continue to accumulate, SIDIZ solidifies its position as a leader in premium ergonomic chairs. The new website showcases SIDIZ’s dedication to reaching a global audience, offering a platform to explore and purchase top-tier ergonomic seating solutions.

In a world where comfort and ergonomic support are paramount, SIDIZ stands as more than just a brand; it embodies a commitment to unparalleled quality and design. Ensuring perfect support for every spine and an unrivaled gaming experience for every gamer, SIDIZ is at the forefront of ergonomic innovation. For those interested in experiencing the excellence of SIDIZ products, they are available for purchase on sidiz.com, Wayfair, Amazon, and other select retailers. For bulk orders, inquiries can be directed to SIDIZ’s office, ensuring personalized attention and service for larger-scale needs.

