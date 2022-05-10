SIDIZ Launches BTS Music-Themed Chairs in Special Edition

Collaboration includes T25 (LINIE), FUNGUS MOVE, and OLLY with graphics of BTS' "DNA," "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)," "Dynamite" and "Butter."

SIDIZ focused on carrying the message of "LOVE YOURSELF, LOVE YOUR LIFE" to support everyone by collaborating with BTS.

LOS ANGELES and AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIDIZ, the number 1 chair brand in Korea, announced that it launched a "BTS | SIDIZ Special Collection" in collaboration with 21st century pop icons BTS on April 23 in a limited quantity. This collaboration is expected to attract a lot of consumers.



SIDIZ launches “BTS | SIDIZ Special Collection”

The "BTS | SIDIZ Special Collection" was designed to instill BTS' positive energy, conveying empathy and comfort, into chairs that support consumers in their seating experience.

The theme of the collection is "LOVE YOURSELF, LOVE YOUR LIFE", in recognition of all the time spent sitting and working toward a better life.

T25 (LINIE), a compact desk chair, and FUNGUS MOVE, a mobile stool, feature graphics of three BTS songs – "DNA," "Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)," and "Dynamite." Both are available in a variety of colors, ranging from cozy ivory to purple that can add vitality to an interior. Furthermore, artwork featuring the lyrics of "Dynamite" brings the soul of the song to everyday life.

OLLY, a portable chair, was designed with graphics of "Butter," another of BTS' songs, as its theme, reminding everyone of the value of chairs in everyday activities. It comes in two colors – yellow and grey – and features the "Butter" logo. It is sure to be especially useful for outdoor activities.

Interested consumers will soon be able to directly experience the "BTS | SIDIZ Special Collection" at a pop-up store open in Seoul.

"Just as the sincere messages that BTS are trying to convey with their music encourage us, I hope that the collaboration will bring smiles and hope to everyone," said a SIDIZ official. "I recommend that you experience how attractive and comfortable the chairs themed around BTS' music are."

Meanwhile, SIDIZ has been active in expanding its markets globally, including in the U.S., and T25 (LINIE) is now being sold on U.S.-based Amazon and China's Tmall. SIDIZ's best-sellers include the T50 office chair and Ringo, designed for growing children.

For more information about SIDIZ Office chairs, please visit us.sidiz.com .

About SIDIZ