Siemens Energy appoints Samuel Morillon as Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific Hub

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Energy has appointed Samuel Morillon as the Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific Hub, which constitutes one of the strongest growth regions for Siemens Energy worldwide. Based in Singapore, Morillon's appointment is effective from November 1, 2021, and he will oversee all of Siemens Energy's business units in the region.

With a legacy stretching back over 170 years, and a regional headcount of more than 2,300 employees across 16 countries, Siemens Energy has a strong presence in Asia Pacific, supporting society and driving momentous milestones across the region.

"It is my pleasure to have Samuel onboard. With his proven track record in building inclusive teams and leading in dynamic markets, Samuel is well-positioned to accelerate the growth of Siemens Energy in the region. He brings a wealth of strategic and technical expertise to continue leading Asia Pacific team from strength to strength," said Dr Jochen Eickholt, Executive Board Member of Siemens Energy.

"Asia Pacific's growing demand for green and sustainable energy indicates that the expansion and transformation towards clean and low-carbon power supply needs to be leveled up. I am confident that by leveraging on our innovative technologies, we can continue to help our customers to decarbonize their portfolio and accelerate the energy transition in the region," Morillon said.

Morillon joined Siemens in 2011 as the Vice President of Strategy and Sales in France and EU Funds Country Coordinator. His tenure with Siemens also includes an appointment in Iran for a period of over three years, where he served as Vice President of Siemens SSK and subsequently, its Chief Executive Officer. Most recently he was appointed General Manager of Siemens Energy in France in January 2020.

With background in engineering from Supméca Institute of Mechanics of Paris, Morillon also holds a MSc in Finance from the ESC Clermont Business School in France and an MBA from INSEAD (France- Singapore).



Mr. Samuel Morillon, Senior Vice President, Siemens Energy Asia Pacific Hub

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs more than 90,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around €27.5 billion in fiscal year 2020. www.siemens-energy.com.

