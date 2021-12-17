KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's conventional urban developments, amenities are almost always one of the unique selling propositions being offered to homebuyers. On top of giving a competitive edge to various development concepts, the constant innovation of amenities as part of the residential package offers various benefits that extend beyond the realm of aesthetics and convenience.



Sierra Hijauan Boasts Amenities To Build Communities

Through the development of Sierra Hijauan, IJM Land believes in building valued community amenities as one of the pillars of making a community safe and successful by fostering trust and social connection among its residents.

Safety First

To ensure home safety, homeowners can always opt for measures such as home security systems that include home alarms and security cameras. Nevertheless, it is crucial for developers to safeguard residents' peace of mind when out and about in the residential compound.

In safeguarding the interest of its residents in the safety aspect, development such as Sierra Hijauan has endeavoured to provide 24-hour professionally-trained security that also includes security cameras at strategic locations, perimeter intrusion detection system and patrols in shifts.

Social Connection and Family Building

As for connection, residents from different walks of life can come together for communal bonding at the professionally built amenities, standing at a total of over 20 facilities and amenities within the development.

By having amenities designed and constructed by seasoned professionals to maintain the first-grade quality, residents have no qualms about using inadequate facilities that might cause injuries, especially to more vulnerable groups like the elderly and children. Sierra Hijauan ensures even the most minute details when building amenities, such as the playground safety and properly-covered drains, to avoid any possible mishaps that might endanger the well-being of residents.

Close to Amenities

Sierra Hijauan is close to several other established developments that offer plenty of other advantages such as eateries, convenience stores and laundries, among many others, located in Taman Melawati, Setiawangsa and Wangsa Maju.

In terms of staying connected, the development is also well connected to major highways such as the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Jalan Ampang, Karak Highway and the upcoming East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE).