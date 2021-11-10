Sierra Hijauan Elevates Home Lifestyle with Nature's Benefits

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IJM Land's resort-style development, Sierra Hijauan, offers an abundance of nature's presence. Strategically located in the city centre without neglecting the benefits of lush greenery from Hulu Gombak and Ampang Forest Reserve, the development benefits its residents with fresh air, which boosts mood and creativity.



Sierra Hijauan is IJM Land’s Latest Residential Sanctuary Nestled in Mother Nature

Its design and shift in lifestyle placed residents' needs first, by redefining urban lifestyle and elevating mental health at home. This importance was emphasised during the pandemic in the past two years as people spent more time at home working, and health stands at the forefront.

To elevate their post-pandemic life, potential residents can look forward to embracing a nature-integrated daily life in its upcoming Phase 2D by August 2024. The offerings include three different link villa layouts to cater to different family sizes and lifestyles from 22' x 65' (2,178 sq ft, comprising of 4 beds and 3 baths); 22' x 75' (2,383 sq ft, comprising of 4 beds and 4 baths); and 22' x 80' (2,525 sq ft, with 4+1 beds and 4 baths). These units are available at a starting price that ranges from RM1,148,800 to RM1,675,800.

The residence offers over 20 facilities and amenities within its compound such as, a swimming pool, exclusive clubhouse, meditation deck and nature trail for residents to relish in the lush greenery, which complements the 32.77 acres of residential marvel of landed residential units.

In addition, the exclusive clubhouse has a gymnasium, games room and function room, adding a variety of activities for residents, including exercise, family-bonding and nature appreciation.

Wrapped in a luxurious package, the residential area offers the embellishment of green and natural oxygen while designed around the recent boom in nature-inspired architecture. Living in a green space allows one to achieve their goals and objectives with more focus on health at home, elevating a more nature-friendly lifestyle while being in touch with the urbane.

Health experts have found that people aged 65 and above living near green areas sleep better at night, and spending more time outdoors, breathing fresh air and stimulating serotonin levels are key to living with better mental health.

Sierra Hijauan allows for mobility, as it is well-connected to major highways, such as the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Jalan Ampang, Karak Highway and the upcoming East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE).