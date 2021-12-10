The signing ceremony of the cooperation project between Jinan Vocational College and IPB International took place

JINAN, China, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, the online signing ceremony of the cooperation project between Jinan Vocational College and the Institut Pariwisata dan Bisnis Internasional (IPB Internasional) was held at Jinan Vocational College Campus in Jinan city, Shandong province and IPBI Campus in Bali. At the ceremony, Jinan Vocational College announced the establishment of its first overseas branch -- a demonstration of how Jinan has innovatively developed its delivery of vocational education courses in this new era.



I Made Sudjana, President of IPB International, delivered a speech.



Liu Shaohui, Deputy Director of the Jinan Education Bureau, Pang Long, Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Jinan, Gao Jisong, Director of the Asian American Oceanian Office, Wang Chunguang, Party Secretary of the Jinan Vocational College, and Su Xuyong, Dean of Jinan Vocational College, attended the signing ceremony.



Su Xuyong, Dean of Jinan Vocational College, signed the memorandum and posed for a group photo.

During recent years, in response to the Belt and Road Initiative, Jinan Vocational College has pursued open, diverse, and multi-faceted educational programs. It has strengthened its international exchanges and cooperation with a view to fueling the regional economic and social development of Jinan. Since 2018, when it commenced the recruitment and teaching for international students, Jinan Vocational College has recruited more than 200 international students from 13 Asian countries, creating a new brand of international educational cooperation they have coined 'Studying in Jinan'.

The College's North Bali Cultural Tour Guide Training Center is its first campus established outside China. It is yet another forward-thinking move in response to the Belt and Road Initiative and is a significant step in its exploration of educational cooperation between China and ASEAN institutions. Operating an overseas school represents substantial progress for Jinan Vocational College.

"We will use this opportunity to explore the 'Chinese+' international cooperative education model," said Wang Chunguang, the Party Secretary of the Jinan Vocational College. "We will provide Indonesian students with professional tour guide programs and Chinese language courses, undertake comprehensive exchange and cooperation by way of mutual teacher and student exchange programs, cultural exchanges, exchange of experts, and research cooperation in professional areas in order to open a new chapter in international educational cooperation."

