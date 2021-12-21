Signum Capital Blockchain Fund Taps into Tokocrypto's TKO Token, the Fastest Growing Token in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO by Tokocrypto, an Indonesian crypto project that functions as the backbone of a complete blockchain ecosystem that spans an exchange ( Tokocrypto ), an NFT marketplace (TokoMall) and much more, has entered Signum Capital's stellar portfolio of blockchain investments.



Tokocrypto’s TKO Token, the Fastest Growing Token in Indonesia

Welcoming the support, Pang Xue Kai, CEO of Tokocrypto says: "We will use the resources to speed up our ecosystem building activities in the region, ultimately further expanding the functional use cases of TKO for the long term, and speed up crypto adoption."

Launched through Binance Launchpad to a record-breaking reception on 7 April 2021 which resulted in a 50,000% oversubscription of its hard cap, Toko Token (TKO) is the native utility token of Tokocrypto which is Indonesia's most trusted crypto assets digital exchange and also the first entity in Indonesia to be registered under the country's Trade and Futures Exchange Ministry (BAPPEBTI).

John Ng Pangilinan, founder of Signum Capital, says: "Our mission is to partner with visionary founders globally, who are building the next wave of category-leading blockchain companies and platforms. We will be focusing on the four key areas which includes infrastructure building and enhancement, financial services and systems, asset tokenisation platforms, as well other applications and tools. The investment in Tokocrypto is a demonstration of our vision to leverage crypto and blockchain technologies to provide innovative applications, serving the people in the developing countries in Southeast Asia."

Other existing portfolios of the Fund include wallet ImToken, DeFi platform Acala,smart contract network Assembly, and YGG SEA, a sub-decentralized autonomous organization of the blockchain gaming startup Yield Guild Games (YGG).

Media contact:

Anindita Sekar Jati

anindita@tokocrypto.com