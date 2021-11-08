Silicon Motion Showcases Enterprise Flash Storage Innovation at OCP Global Summit 2021

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in NAND Flash controllers and solid-state storage devices, today announced it will participate in the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit which will be held on-site as well as virtually from November 8 to November 10, at the San Jose Convention Center. At OCP, we will be introducing our latest leading-edge SSD controllers, SSDs solutions, Single-Chip SSD for boot drive, All Flash Array, and Software defined storage solutions for enterprise and data center customers.

Silicon Motion provides a comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise products aligned with OCP's Cloud SSD specifications, and develops leading-edge, innovative technologies beyond the NVMe specification to meet target performance in a variety of form factors. Our new enterprise controller solutions are designed with integrated hardware and firmware as well as high-level security features which meet the OCP Data Center NVMe Specification, security, and EDSFF form factors for Enterprise customers. With our extensive knowledge of NAND characteristics and flexible ASIC and firmware design capabilities, our Enterprise solutions are capable of meeting a wider range of customers' needs than the competition. In addition, our controllers are designed with our own proprietary NANDXtend® ECC technology and provide best-in-class error correction features and capabilities for 3D TLC and QLC NAND to deliver a more reliable SSD. Our SSD controllers and SSD solutions have already been designed into well-known data centers.

"We are committed to providing Data Center and Storage customers with the Enterprise-grade features, performance and reliability they expect while also helping them optimizing their total cost of ownership. Our PCIe NVMe platform with flexible and robust architecture for high performance and QoS management provides efficient storage solutions for next-generation enterprise and datacenter workloads," Said Nelson Duann, Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D at Silicon Motion. "At the OCP Global Summit, we will introduce our product roadmap which includes our upcoming PCIe Gen5 NVMe platform targeting the OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification and EDSFF form factor with samples planned for 2022."

Silicon Motion will be displaying the following products and solutions in booth #A11 at the OCP Summit:

SSD Controllers for Enterprise / Data Center

Our Enterprise SSD controllers feature ultra-high performance with improved QoS, providing outstanding reliability, endurance and security:

SM8266: 2 nd generation 16 Channel high performance PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD controller

generation 16 Channel high performance PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD controller SM8208: 8 Channel PCIe Gen4 NVMe controller supporting the E1.S form factor

SM2271: 8 Channel SATA 6Gb/s SSD controller

SSD Solutions, AFA and Software Defined Storage for Enterprise

FerriSSD: PCIe NVMe single-chip SSDs: Sustain high performance and robust data retention for the boot drive

VirtualStor® FlashGo NVMe AFA Solutions: 2U24NVMe enclosure with dual controllers enabling high performance and low-latency storage

Bigtera VirtualStor® Scaler-Out SDS Solutions: Ulta-high performance Hyperscale unified storage platform

We will showcase our latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe platform during the OCP hybrid event in the Silicon Motion virtual booth. For further information, please visit https://www.siliconmotion.com/events/2021OCP/

To visit Silicon Motion's virtual booth, please go to: https://2021ocpglobal.fnvirtual.app/a/sponsor/78-silicon-motion

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in embedded storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in smartphones, PCs and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication Department

Tel: +886 2 2219 6688 x3010

E-mail: minnie.lin@siliconmotion.com



Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney

Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

E-mail: cchaney@siliconmotion.com



Sales Contact:

E-mail: service@siliconmotion.com

Related Links :

https://www.siliconmotion.com