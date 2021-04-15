Silks Hotel Group Unveils New Brand: "Silks X"

Marking the Launch of a New Hotel Brand in Post Pandemic Era

TAIPEI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silks Hotel Group is delighted to announce the launch of a new brand: Silks X. The brand targets to open its first hotel, Silks X Linkou, in 2025 as SHG enters a management agreement with EMG International Hotels Limited, a subsidiary company of Eastern Media International (EMG).

Situated in Linkou New Media Park, the hotel is part of EMG's new headquarter and will be directly linked to the Taoyuan Airport MRT. The NT$1 billion Silks X Linkou will occupy 26th to 33rd floors of the multi-purpose building, offering 200 rooms, a restaurant & bar, a fitness centre and indoor pool, and 1,800 sqm ballroom plus meeting rooms.

With post-pandemic travel changes, Silks X is positioned as a new urban resort hotel. "X" represents cross-over of Live x Work, Business x Wellness, Modern x Sustainable, Eat x Drink. The design and operation of the hotel will have Well-being, Bleisure and Immersive Experiences in mind.

"The pandemic has had a great impact across all industries," says Steven Pan, Chairman of Silks Hotel Group. "Silks Hotel Group is taking a new direction towards building urban resort hotels. Silks X is a brand tailored to EMG as the first hospitality brand launched in the post-pandemic era".

Chairman Mr. Pan further described Silks Hotel Group's current existing brands as different luxury cars. "Regent is like the BMW 7 Series, Silks Place is the BMW 5 Series, and the Just Sleep Hotels are more like Mini Coopers. The newly created Silks X brand is like the SUV X-series, cross-over of a sedan and an off-road vehicle. This concept reflects the various brands and cross-industry services and alliances in Linkou".

Silks Hotel Group has been focusing on expanding its footprint in Taiwan in recent years. While the Silks X Linkou development project is scheduled to open in 2025, there are several exciting new projects slate to open including Just Sleep's Tainan Tendrum in May 2021 and Wellspring by Silks Beitou in 2024. The new addition brings Silks Hotel Group's Taiwan hotel portfolio to 19 hotels.

About Silks Hotel Group

Founded in 1990, Silks Hotel Group (the former FIH Regent Group) is one of the top Asia-based hotel management companies as well as the largest and most profitable hotel group listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Group currently owns and operates the international luxury hotel Regent Taipei and five diverse hotel brands: the cultural luxury lifestyle hotel brand Silks Place; the hot spring resort Wellspring by Silks; the art and design focused boutique Silks Club; the crossover urban resort Silks X; and the midscale stylish hotel chain Just Sleep.

Aside from hotel business, Silks Hotel Group also expands its footprint in the Food and Beverage and Fast Food industry, operating restaurants in the Taiwan National Palace Museum and other renowned attractions while holding as the master franchisee of Domino's Pizza in Taiwan.

In 2010, the Group acquired Regent International Hotels and successively expanded into Montenegro and Chongqing, China, each set a new international benchmark for luxury hotels. In 2018, the Group has formalized a partnership agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) for Regent's international expansion, shifting the Group's focus back to the development and operations of the Regent brand in Taiwan as well as the global expansion of the five hotel brands.

About Eastern Media Group

Eastern Media Group, founded in 1975, operates globally with two business units in both new retail and new media. As a sustainable leader in brands and innovations, the group has two publicly traded companies: Eastern Media International Corporation (2614.TW) and Eastern Natural Beauty (0517.HK). The new retail unit includes the top Asian beauty brand Eastern Natural Beauty, the most profitable Eastern Home Shopping & Leisure Co. LTD, the fastest growing MLM brand ecKare and the leading ecommerce website Strawberrynet providing wide range of international beauty products. The new media segment comprises of the largest online media platform ETtoday, the number one pet store chain Eastern Pet Shop, and the largest offline advertising provider Focus Media in Taiwan. The Group's headquarters in Linkou will incorporate the various assets of its companies and the international IP show Jungle Voice, as well as introduce new technologies in AI and IOT to provide consumers with the trendiest lifestyle center ever.