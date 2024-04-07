Silver Birch Therapy Brings Rawness, Humor, and Realness to Online Talk Therapy in Minnesota and North Dakota

Don’t expect the average talk therapy from the personable mental health professionals at Silver Birch Therapy. Anywhere in Minnesota and North Dakota, the practice offers online therapy in various styles, such as EMDR, trauma, couples, entrepreneurs, women, and perinatal.

Finding a therapist one can feel comfortable sharing their most private thoughts and feelings with is a vital part of the therapeutic process. The mental health professionals at Silver Birch Therapy work to create open, honest relationships with their patients. The therapists offer a raw yet personable realness through online virtual counseling anywhere in Minnesota and North Dakota.

“We are human with you,” said Amy Vredenburgh, Silver Birch Therapy founder and licensed therapist. “We are here to cry with you and cuss with you.”

Clinical detachment doesn’t mean a lack of human connection. The relationship between patient and therapist is supposed to be close. The staff at Silver Birch Therapy believe working with people who present themselves as genuine, real, and imperfect makes it easier to establish trust, facilitating healing.

Virtual Therapy Anywhere in North Dakota and Minnesota

Numerous recent studies indicate that online therapy can be equally effective compared to treatment in the traditional setting. The therapists at Silver Birch Therapy offer a variety of treatment options with the convenience of virtual sessions.

— Couples and Infidelity Counseling

It takes work to keep a couple together, and the experts at Silver Birch Therapy specialize in helping couples deeply heal to build the relationship they want. Sexual intimacy and infidelity are areas of expertise.

— Therapy for Women

Women seeking to discover themselves, learn to love who they are, form and maintain boundaries, or release the things holding them back may find answers in therapy.

— Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

This treatment involves specific eye movements while processing traumatic memories. This therapy may help let go of past experiences holding the patient down.

— Therapy for Entrepreneurs and Professionals

This branch of treatment focuses on relieving the stress and pressure that comes with being an entrepreneur or professional.

— Perinatal Therapy

Bringing life into the world can be a confusing, painful, and lonely experience. Perinatal therapy offers support and acceptance before, during, and after pregnancy.

Benefits of Online Counseling

Silver Birch Therapy was founded with the convenience of online treatment in mind. The traditional 50-minute, in-office session doesn't work for everyone. Virtual counseling offers flexibility and versatility. The therapists provide 25-minute sessions, one and two-day couples retreats, couples boos sessions, two to five-hour intensive sessions, and more.

Conclusion

People seeking online therapy in Minnesota and North Dakota can visit the Silver Birch Therapy website to learn more about the practice’s providers or schedule a session.



