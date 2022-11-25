SILVESTER LEGAL WINS THE STRAITS TIMES’ AWARD FOR BEST LAW FIRM 2023 THIRD EDITION

—

In a collaboration with Statista, a German-based international market research firm, the Straits Times has conducted a survey to identify the best law firms in Singapore.

The third edition of this annual survey identifies Singapore’s best law firms in 18 areas of legal practice, ranging from arbitration to family and technology law. The results are based on more than 12,000 recommendations from over 6,178 lawyers, clients and colleagues.

In the survey, Silvester Legal LLC is listed as one of the top law firms in Singapore, thus earning them a spot in The Straits Times Award for Singapore’s Best Law Firm 2023.

For Mr. Walter Silvester, the Managing Director of Silvester Legal LLC, this recognition is a testament to all the hard work that he and his team of attorneys have put in over the years.

“The Straits Times survey is a numbers game. The bigger you are, the more clients you have, and the more votes you get. The bigger firms are expected to win it. We are one of the, if not, the smallest law firm to win the award this year. This speaks volumes about the relationships we foster with our clients and the quality of our work. Credit goes to the team for the work they do for each and every client who walks in through our doors,” he said.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes to all our clients who took the time to convey their support for us. We are where we are today because our clients trust us and the work we do,” he added.



To Mr. Walter Silvester, winning the award is especially meaningful as Silvester Legal LLC is just a small firm compared to the other nominated law firms that are bigger and have been around for longer.



Founded in 2018, Silvester Legal LLC is a Singapore-based law practice that specialises in disputes and corporate matters and specialises in shareholders' disputes, and his team of lawyers is led by Walter Silvester.

Silvester Legal offers proactive and strategic legal advice and a full suite of legal services for business owners, entrepreneurs and corporations. The firm’s tagline: “ Your Partner, Your Ally, Your Advisor” is the nexus of the firm’s actions and strategies, steering them to gaining many favourable client testimonials over the short span of four years.

Its attorneys have worked as internal and external legal counsels for start-ups, early-stage companies, growing corporations, as well as family-owned and mid-market organisations across the Asia Pacific region, giving them practical expertise in all phases of the business life cycle.

No stranger to awards and recognitions, Silvester Legal LLC has been recognised and accredited as a Recommended Firm by Global Advisory Experts, a finalist in the Asian Legal Business SE Asia Law Awards 2022, and has been selected as a member firm for International Advisory Experts.



One of Silvester Legal LLC's attorneys, Mr. Siraj Shaik Aziz has also been conferred the Global Lex Falcon Award 2022 (under 10 years category) at the LexTalk World Conference in Dubai, UAE 2022 on 25 March 2022.

Mr. Walter Silvester has also been invited to be an exclusive author for the International Commercial – Singapore Practice Area Guide. The Practice Area Guide is a new service from the established Global Law Experts group that provides readers with expert advice from lawyers in their chosen specialty.

Contact Info:

Name: SILVESTER LEGAL

Email: Send Email

Organization: SILVESTER LEGAL

Address: 1 NORTH BRIDGE ROAD HIGH STREET CENTRE, #14-10 SINGAPORE 179094

Phone: +65 6232 7554

Website: https://silvesterlegal.com/



Release ID: 89085448

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.