Simbiotik Technologies Sdn Bhd Awarded at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia's entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Simbiotik Technologies Sdn Bhd is among the elite award recipients under the Fast Enterprise Category in the Telecommunications & ICT industry.

Simbiotik Technologies is a dynamic, innovative, and adept company that combines high-quality design with pragmatic software solutions customized for an individual organization whether big or small.

The company offers concrete chances for organizations to prosper in the digital economy by providing customer-focused data-oriented solutions. Its service offerings include mobile and web application development, cloud services, construction software project management, procurement system, etc. All its solutions are completely optimized for mobile, desktop, and tablet viewing, ensuring a fantastic experience regardless of whatever device is used to access the page. Its vision is to be the most sought-after tech lab in the region, and its mission is to simplify the tech world through continuous innovation, research, and development.

The company has grown by over 40% YoY growth and has been profitable since 2015. Its R&D division has been constantly working on the latest technology innovations to stay ahead of the curve and latest trends such as constantly investing in cloud, AI/ML, and Microservices not only in training its resources but also in educating its clients on these modern and futuristic technologies.

Moreover, Simbiotik seeks to give back to the world in any way that it can. One such cause that is close to the company's heart is its CSR initiatives to work with an NGO named "MySkills Foundation" that changes the lives of at-risk kids. The organization aims to help young people who come from dysfunctional homes, inappropriate living conditions, live in poverty, are influenced by unfavorable peer groups, or lack to have basic educational possibilities. The company attempts to support MySkills' efforts to provide youngsters with the necessary skillset and place them in appropriate occupations so that they can be gainfully employed.

During the extreme tiring times of 2020/2021 when the whole world was affected by Covid-19, Simbiotik was proactive and valiant towards the investment and diversification by making capital investments in start-ups that are focused on Food security (AgriTech), SMEs (SaaS solution) and Digital.

In its next-5-years plan, the company is looking to expand its operations regionally in Indonesia, Vietnam, and globally in the U.S.A. to diversify its reach of tech talents and serve those markets with a local presence.

Media Contact

(Ms) Wong Poh Ern

Phone Number: (60) 3 7803 0312

Email: pohern@enterpriseasia.org

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards