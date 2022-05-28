Simple, Convenient Chemical Dosing

NEW Jandy® TruDose™ provides advanced technologies to properly maintain pool chemical levels

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra, a leading manufacturer of innovative, energy-efficient pool equipment, introduces the new Jandy TruDose Chemical Controller — engineered to automatically keep pool water consistently balanced.

Driven by a goal of making pool maintenance easier and more efficient for pool owners and pool professionals alike, TruDose succeeds with a solution that eliminates the 'peaks and valleys' of inconsistent water chemistry.

Using advanced pH and ORP sensing technologies, TruDose constantly monitors levels as water flows through the pool's plumbing. If pH is high, the built-in peristaltic pump dispenses enough muriatic acid to bring levels down to a desired setpoint (typically between 7.2 to 7.6), helping to prevent pH spikes.

Adding to the easy factor, TruDose is capable of convenient chlorine maintenance as well. Tailored to work with the Jandy AquaPure® salt chlorinator, it senses when ORP is low and activates the salt chlorinator in response. Once ORP levels have reached the desired setpoint, TruDose signals the salt chlorinator to turn off to stop chlorine production.

When pH and ORP reach their setpoints, TruDose stops dosing, but continues to monitor the levels to ensure a clean, safe and more comfortable swimming pool experience. As a safeguard, TruDose features an integrated flow switch so it only doses chemicals when there is water flowing through the system, however it continues to monitor the levels even when no flow is detected. And regardless of weather, pool use or water loss, TruDose maintains proper pH and chlorine levels based on actual demand—so there's no need to adjust settings from season to season.

"TruDose helps prevent any wild fluctuations in chemistry because it consistently doses as needed," says Mara McCartney, senior product manager — water care. "This means, pool owners can have peace of mind that their pool will maintain a steady pH and ORP, even between service visits."

Designed for reduced installation time, TruDose comes pre-mounted and plugs into an ordinary weatherproof GFCI outlet. Setup is just as simple with a large LED readout that's easy to program.

As part of Fluidra's Trade Series Exclusive Policy prohibiting the sale of all Jandy equipment online, TruDose is for sale only by brick-and-mortar dealers and are not available for resale on the Internet. Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Fluidra representative for information or visit jandy.com/products/trudose. (temporary link)

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, CMP, Taylor Water Technologies, S.R. Smith and Zodiac®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.