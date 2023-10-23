Simpler Traffic By Chris Munch, Blueprint & Oct. 2023 Workshop Signup Launched

MunchEye has announced the launch of Simpler Traffic from Chris Munch, teaching a 3-step process for scaling a niche business within three months.

—

The new program includes an ebook, which is available now, along with a complete blueprint and online training workshop teaching the principles that Chris Munch and Jay Cruiz have used to generate millions of visitors across a myriad of different niches.

More information can be found at https://muncheye.com/chris-munch-simpler-traffic

Simpler Traffic leverages a content marketing solution that has previously not been available to the public. Across a 90-day sprint, participants will be able to create and grow a successful online business using a framework that is repeatable and can be applied to any sector regardless of experience.

One of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs face is finding the right offer and scaling it using paid advertising and email marketing. Often, inexperienced marketers will pour time and money into promoting a product, only to see minimal results. Simpler Traffic skips the need for an existing product or website, focusing instead on a proven framework for identifying high-intent audiences and deploying "zero competition" content that converts.

Chris Munch explains that anyone can use these strategies at any stage of business growth, adding that he designed the training for new entrepreneurs eager to gain traction, as well as seasoned experts looking to scale. The program acts as a roadmap for taking a business from the first sale to running a flexible, automated business model.

"Retailers and e-commerce brands stand to gain a more predictable stream of inbound leads from Simpler Traffic," a spokesperson said. "Following the blueprint will empower them to drive targeted traffic to their online store, and they will also be able to increase social proof and improve average order value."

Digital marketing agencies can also leverage Simpler Traffic to deliver strong lead-generation results for their clients, as the "zero competition" framework makes it possible to quickly secure high-value keywords and ranking content. The training teaches a repeatable system for securing leads, enabling agencies to demonstrate quick wins while scaling client accounts.

"Whether you're a marketer, e-commerce store, SEO agency, or digital entrepreneur, Simpler Traffic will appeal to you," the spokesperson added.

Interested parties can learn more at https://simplertraffic.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Chris Munch & Jay Cruiz

Email: Send Email

Organization: MunchEye

Address: London Office 15 Harwood Road, , London, England United Kingdom, London, England SW6 4QP, United Kingdom

Phone: +1-302-261-5332

Website: https://muncheye.com/



Release ID: 89111096

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.