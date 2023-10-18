Simpler Traffic by Chris Munch: New Software To Drive & Convert Targeted Leads

A new system allows online business owners and entrepreneurs to drive organic traffic to their sites without ad costs, announces Simpler Traffic creator and content marketing expert Chris Munch.

—

Simpler Traffic - set to launch in late October - is designed as a comprehensive solution combining expert training with “done-for-you” AI-assisted software. The result is a system that drives organic traffic by focusing on low-competition micro-niches, using effective content to answer relevant questions - and empowering digital entrepreneurs of all experience levels to improve their conversion using a tried-and-tested system.

More details can be found at https://letsgolook.at/SimplerTraffic

The announcement comes as driving organic traffic from Google continues to be a key priority for businesses and marketers worldwide - with organic search ranked at the top of all website traffic, at 53.3%. Recent Google algorithm updates have increased the impact of user experience and content quality, and AI advances are opening up new opportunities for entrepreneurs, says Chris - and Simpler Traffic provides a robust solution that covers everything from the basics of targeted traffic generation to an intuitive, easy-to-use software that automates most processes.

The Simpler Traffic training is based on Chris’ more than a decade of experience creating hyper-specific content that has reached over 50 million people and continues to generate millions in sales for thousands of businesses across sectors. Members will benefit from step-by-step instruction on how to create high-conversion content, with fill-in-the-blanks templates available to make the process as efficient as possible. The training also includes essential tips on creating high-conversion calls to action, developing smart monetization strategies, and scaling up existing online businesses.

The software allows users to easily publish their content on high-authority media platforms, leveraging existing traffic sources combined with valuable, ultra-specific expert content to get seen by relevant audiences, explains Chris.

Finally, users will be able to use the posts to convert visitors into leads and sales, using Chris’ proprietary strategies.

Recognized as “one of the best systems available right now for getting targeted organic traffic on autopilot,” the system at the core of Simpler Traffic has a wide range of applications - from e-commerce to coaching, local business websites, agencies looking to generate traffic for clients, and many others.

For more details, visit https://letsgolook.at/SimplerTraffic

