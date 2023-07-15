Simpsons in the Strand London Auction is scheduled for August 2nd and 3rd

Bidders can preview the sale in person on August 1st, 2023, from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM.

Hospitality specialists Pro Auction have been appointed to conduct a two-day auction sale in collaboration with the iconic Simpson's in the Strand. On August 2nd and 3rd, 2023, loyal patrons and champions of this historical site will have a rare opportunity to acquire some of the furnishings and fixtures that adorned one of London’s oldest and most refined restaurants. While the stories, history, and foundation of Simpson's endure, a select few items will be available for purchase as it embarks on a new chapter.

Dating back to 1828, Simpson's in the Strand has captivated guests as one of London’s most renowned luxury destinations. From its exceptional cuisine to extraordinary hospitality, Simpson's has long stood as a beacon of sophistication and class. In this auction, Pro Auction will be presenting a range of esteemed items, allowing buyers to own a piece of this legendary establishment.

The auction will feature a wide array of items, including exquisite furniture and fittings from Simpson's award-winning restaurants and bars. Among the notable pieces are the symbolic Drakes silver carving trolleys and a vast collection of the finest Wedgewood crockery. This revered restaurant, once frequented by Winston Churchill, Benjamin Disraeli, Arthur Conan-Doyle, and Charles Dickens, is parting ways with thousands of items, ranging from luxury restaurant furniture and catering equipment to fixtures and exquisite Wedgewood China.

The sale is being managed by specialist hospitality auctioneers Pro Auction, who have an impressive portfolio, making them the ideal choice for those looking to acquire luxury restaurant and hotel furniture and furnishings. Currently, Pro Auction is also selling the guestrooms at the spectacular Dorchester Hotel on Park Lane, which has undergone extensive refurbishment and is selling off furniture pieces.

Speaking on behalf of the Savoy, the owner of Simpson's in the Strand, a spokesman shared, "As one of London’s most renowned luxury destinations, Simpson’s in the Strand has been captivating guests since 1828. From the exceptional cuisine to extraordinary hospitality, Simpson’s has long been a beacon of sophistication and class. The Savoy will be affording buyers a chance to own a piece of this legendary establishment and eagerly awaits the opportunity to share exciting the plans for its future."

Simon Rose, Auction Director at Pro Auction, expressed his excitement about this opportunity, stating, "This is an incredibly thrilling chance for buyers to acquire truly unique pieces that were once part of one of London's most iconic establishments." He further added, "We anticipate strong interest in these beautiful items, carefully selected for their design excellence and historical importance."

The auction will be conducted live from Simpsons and webcast online between 2nd and 3rd August 2023, interested bidders have the opportunity to attend the sale preview day on August 1st 2023 between 09:30 AM and 04:00 PM.

To view the sale catalogue, register to bid online and further details visit: www.simpsons-auction.com or contact Bethany Walsh at info@proauction.ltd.uk

