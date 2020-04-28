Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q1 2020 quarterly report

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH
Sinch AB will publish its Q1 2020 quarterly report on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.
Time for publication of the interim report
Wednesday April 29, 2020, at 07:30 AM CET
Time for conference call and web presentation
Wednesday April 29, 2020, at 09:00 AM CET
Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 506 92 185
UK: +44 (0) 203 00 95 710
US: +1 917 720 0178
Access code: 183 46 37
Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast
The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.
For further information, please contact
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com
About Sinch
Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.
