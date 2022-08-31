Sinch and Blueshift to extend customer engagement into conversational channels

Integration enables marketers to trigger two-way conversations at the appropriate moments in each customer’s journey

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 31, 2022 - Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, has teamed with Blueshift to offer rich, powerful, two-way conversational experiences in a host of channels in Blueshift’s App Hub and Journey Builder.

Sinch’s Conversation API is a single, unique API through which businesses can communicate with people over multiple mobile channels such as Instagram, Facebook Messenger, SMS, MMS, RCS and WhatsApp. It is used by several of the largest technology companies in the world.

The Blueshift and Sinch solution is well positioned to meet the current and emerging trends of conversational marketing needs, demanding dynamic and hyper personalized interactions, no matter what channel their consumers prefer and no matter where they do business.

By employing Sinch’s Conversation API, Blueshift can empower brands to drive engagement and commerce through helpful nudges such as back-in-stock updates, price drop alerts, product recommendations and more on conversational channels. Marketers can easily orchestrate a unified experience across conversational channels and traditional marketing channels like email, paid media, and mobile notification.

Blueshift’s Smart Hub helps brands unify customer data from multiple sources, determine the next best action using predictive intelligence, and deliver personalized engagement across multiple channels.

Blueshift customer CarParts.com currently uses SMS in their campaigns and is looking forward to expanding their approach with two-way conversations. “Evolving beyond one-way messages to two-way conversations is the future of marketing,” said Houman Akhavan, CMO of CarParts.com. “We are excited about the potential of Blueshift and Sinch’s new solution to drive real-time, meaningful customer interactions across various touchpoints."

“A deep understanding of the customer is crucial for orchestrating intelligent conversations,” said Vikram Khandpur, Sinch SVP, Partnerships and Integrations. “That is why we are excited to partner with Blueshift. Their solution makes it easy for marketers to trigger conversations at the right moment in the customer’s journey, and recommend the best products and content to each customer. We are proud to be their partner in delivering seamless omni-channel engagement with consumers globally, via our Conversational Messaging solutions that could include Conversational Commerce, Conversational Marketing and Conversational Advertising.”

“Having intelligent two-way conversations with customers at scale has always been every marketer’s dream”, said Vijay Chittoor, CEO and co-founder of Blueshift. “We’re thrilled with the Sinch partnership that empowers brands to have personalized conversations with their customers, leveraging the full power of data and intelligence about their customers.”

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

About Blueshift

San Francisco based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift cross-channel marketing platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, cross-channel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. For more information visit blueshift.com.

