Sinch included in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms





Stockholm, Sweden and Atlanta – March 9, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, announced today that it has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

“Through CPaaS messaging, Sinch makes it possible for businesses to reach people anywhere on virtually any channel,” said Oscar Werner, CEO of Sinch. “With applications like Chatlayer, we make it easy – with no tech resources needed -- to automate their customer communication using AI chatbots and voicebots.

“Available to our Chatlayer customers are 600-plus direct connections with mobile network operators, leveraging the most popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Business messages. This ensures businesses can create conversational experiences on any channel they want anywhere in the world.”

Customers prefer a continuous conversation as they move across channels and different devices. This is a unique opportunity for brands to deliver rich and meaningful conversational experiences. Businesses have seen 30-50% increased conversions, 20-80% cost reduction in customer care, and a 3X increase in NPS scores with these types of capabilities.

Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms , by: Magnus Revang, Anthony Mullen, Bern Elliot, published 24 January 2022

