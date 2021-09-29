Singapore Aesthetic Clinic Launched New Sylfirm X Anti-Aging Treatment

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 September 2021 - Korean aesthetic clinic, Dream Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery Singapore , is proud to announce the arrival of Sylfirm X, a Dual Wave Radio Frequency (RF) Micro-Needle System devised in Silicon Valley, USA.





Using a combination of 4 Pulsed and 4 Continuous Wave modes with 12 energy levels, there are 96 possible treatment settings to cater to a myriad of skin concerns. Sylfirm X is clinically and technologically proven to help with melasma, active acne, acne scars, enlarged pores, skin brightening, skin lifting, wrinkles, stretch marks, facial veins, and rosacea. This versatile treatment is also suitable for all skin tones and types.





"The versatility of Sylfirm X allows a greater level of customization for each treatment. In each session, multiple settings can be adjusted to cater to specific skin conditions. The treatment helps patients to realise holistic skin improvements within a shorter time. ", says Dr. Vincent Yeow, Medical Director of Dream Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery.





Unlike traditional RF treatments, the ultrafine gold micro-needles deliver fractionated RF to target skin tissues across three dermal layers. It is clinically proven to be effective for stubborn skin conditions such as melasma, which are traditionally treated only with lasers. Studies have also shown Sylfirm X treatments to improve stubborn melasma conditions by 50% or more.





Another feature of Sylfirm X is its precision targeting, which ensures that the intended micro damages are restricted to the treatment sites only, reducing unnecessary trauma to the surrounding skin. This greatly reduces pain during treatment, enabling patients to receive the full benefit of the treatment without compromising on treatment settings for result efficacy.





Medical Doctor, Dr. Wong C.H says, "In fact, patients' feedback is that there is no pain during treatment, and they love the fact that their treatments involve no or minimal down-time. For what this device does and what it replaces, we hope to deliver better rejuvenation results to all our patients who are seeking to improve the quality of their skin."





Further information on Sylfirm X Treatment, visit: https://dreamplasticsurgery.com/aesthetics/sylfirmx/





Dream Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery Overview

Founded in 1999 by Dr Yang Soo-Park and helmed by managing partner Associate Professor Vincent Yeow, Dream Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery Singapore opened its flagship clinic in 2014 as a part of expanding the Korean hallmark of beauty across Asia.





Bearing a true Korean origin, Dream Singapore's bespoke approach in aesthetics and plastic surgery treatment are devised in Korea, providing an end-to-end Korean beauty experience.





Dream Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery Singapore works in synergy with Dream Medical Group Korea to bring professional care with a touch of flair in the aesthetics and plastic surgery field. They continually exchange technical knowledge, new innovations and changing trends to bring in effective treatment solutions for refining one's natural beauty.

#DreamAesthetics&PlasticSurgery