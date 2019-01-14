Singapore among top 10 easiest places in the world to do business

New Zealand has been named the easiest place in the world to do business, followed by Singapore and Denmark, according to Doing Business 2019: Training for Reform, a report released by the World Bank.

Starting a new business in New Zealand has the smallest number of required procedures (one) and the shortest time to fulfil them (half a day).

The ranking uses 11 indicators to measure aspects of business regulation across 190 economies worldwide. These indicators are: starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts, resolving insolvency and labour market regulations.

Chinese mainland, ranking 46th this year, is among the top 10 in terms of improvement.

Let's take a look at the 10 easiest places in the world to do business.

10. MACEDONIA

Fireworks explode over Skopje during the New Year celebrations in Skopje, Macedonia

Photo: Reuters

9. UNITED KINGDOM

The London Eye, the Big Ben clock tower and the City of London financial district are seen from the Broadway development site in central London, Britain.

Photo: Reuters

8. UNITED STATES

The sun setting behind the iconic Brooklyn Bridge next to the skyline of lower Manhattan in New York City.

Photo: AFP

7. NORWAY

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway

Photo: Reuters

6. GEORGIA

Tbilisi, Georgia

Photo: Pixabay

5. SOUTH KOREA

Children try out Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S9 at its store in Seoul, South Korea

Photo: Reuters

4. HONG KONG

Pedestrians walk on a pavement along Russell Street in the shopping district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on January 11, 2019.

Photo: AFP

3. DENMARK

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark rides in the golden carriage from Christian VII's Palace, Amalienborg to a New Year's reception at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on January 4, 2019.

Photo: AFP

2. SINGAPORE

Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year Eve festivities in Singapore December 31, 2018.

Photo: Reuters

1. NEW ZEALAND