Singapore-Based Ecosparks Designs Unique LED Disinfection Solutions That Destroy the COVID-19 Virus and Airborne Pathogens While Leaving Minimal Carbon Footprint

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Ecosparks has designed a first-of-its-kind LED UV-C Air Disinfection Solution capable of killing the COVID-19 virus as well as airborne pathogens, and is also uniquely developed to reduce one's carbon footprint. This solution provides a safe and effective way to disinfect indoor air to create a cleaner and healthier indoor space.

Ecosparks is a start-up that specialises in lighting solutions for various industries including the agriculture, infrastructure and manufacturing industries. A forerunner in the lighting industry, Ecosparks' products are designed with an emphasis on energy-saving LED technologies aimed at improving sustainable practices for lighting solutions and reducing the reliance on toxic chemicals.

"Since the COVID-19 outbreak, we have observed the use of many ineffective and toxic disinfection technologies being adopted to tackle the pandemic. With Ecosparks' unique LED disinfection solutions, businesses will be able to reduce the exposure to various viruses or bacteria and provide a safe and clean indoor environment," says Cliff Tong, CEO of Ecosparks.

This latest disinfection solution by Ecosparks is robust, hassle-free and easy to install and use. More importantly, it also offers a safer alternative to traditional mercury-based sanitisation lighting, which tends to be large, bulky and breakable, therefore reducing the hazardous risk in public spaces.

It has been validated and proven with Innovative Bioanalysis, a CAP, CLIA Certified Clinical Laboratory that this UV-C tech kills COVID-19 viruses as well as airborne pathogens and prevents the spread of diseases like the common cold, influenza, and SARS. With the latest top-tier UV-C LED generating a high precision UV-C energy zone, DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (Ribonucleic acid) of any exposed microorganism are broken, leaving bacteria, viruses, spores and fungi with the inability to reproduce and infect individuals.

In comparison to conventional UV-C disinfectants, this UV-C LED disinfection solution has a longer lifespan of up to 20,000 hours, which reduces the frequency of replacements. Furthermore, with the use of LED, this solution has a lower energy consumption of 30 watts in comparison to the consumption of up to 125 watts by conventional UV mercury solutions, which therefore leaves minimal carbon footprint.

To date, Ecosparks' disinfection technology is already actively keeping individuals safe in places of religious worship, fitness studios, F&B outlets, clinics, wellness centres, manufacturing plants and worker dormitories. That includes installations at Japanese fine dining restaurant Ushidoki Wagyu Kaiseki, fitness studios SuperFly Studios and Yoga Wave and manufacturing plants at Pfizer and Kerry Ingredients.

Looking to the future, the homegrown start-up is seeking to continue supporting businesses in keeping their premises free of viruses and bacteria. It is also poised to further develop its product offerings by continuously refining its designs and incorporating innovative ideas to design disinfection technology for various industries.

About Ecosparks

Incorporated in 2009, Ecosparks has revolutionised smart lighting technologies with products that meet and exceed current industry standards. Spanning across the residential, corporate, and commercial sectors, Ecosparks' versatile solutions are recognised for their innovative, sustainable yet dynamic thought process.

Initially a provider of general lighting solutions, Ecosparks has now grown and ventured into developing healthtech and smart industrial lighting solutions. Combining thought with experience, Ecosparks continuously refine its designs and incorporate new ideas to provide professional-grade lighting solutions. Ecosparks ensures a combination of premium lighting with a wide spectrum of coverage for all types of premises. For more information, please visit https://ecosparks.com/

