Singapore-Based Fei Siong Group To Develop Popeyes(R) Singapore Franchise

This is Fei Siong Group's first foray into the fried chicken quick service restaurant business, to develop and operate new Popeyes restaurants in Singapore

Fei Siong Group is committed to delivering high food quality, and looks to bring exciting new menu items to guests in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Fei Siong Group announces it has reached agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), to develop and operate new Popeyes® restaurants in Singapore. Yesterday in a private meeting, representatives from both groups met to formally kick-off the development agreement that grants Fei Siong Group the exclusive right to develop and operate new Popeyes restaurants in Singapore, effective as of 8 July 2022.



Fei Siong Group first began its journey into the local food and beverages industry, starting from a humble fishball noodle stall. Over the past 27 years, Fei Siong Group has gradually grown, and now operates over 160 outlets islandwide, as one of Singapore's leading food service companies. Fei Siong Group's dining concepts range from food kiosks to specialty stores and food atriums – notable names include Encik Tan, EAT, Malaysia Boleh! and Nam Kee Pau. Now, Fei Siong Group is looking to open its first Popeyes store in January 2023, reflecting the latest visual design and store enhancements.

"This agreement marks Fei Siong Group's first venture into the fried chicken quick service restaurant industry. We believe in Popeyes' ethos, to serve delicious fried chicken for everyone, and we look forward to bringing more value to guests and fans in terms of the brand look and menu offerings. In line with recent digital transformation efforts in the local F&B scene, we will also be looking to streamline operations through innovative technology in the coming months," said Mr Tan Kim Siong, Chairman of Fei Siong Group.

Popeyes has been in Singapore for well over a decade, and with this agreement between RBI and Fei Siong Group, customers can look forward to refreshed and modernised Popeyes outlets islandwide, starting with a new outlet opening at The Rail Mall in January 2023. Additionally, Fei Siong Group remains committed to delivering high food quality, and looks to bring exciting new menu items to guests in Singapore.

"Popeyes has been serving Singaporeans for a long time, and we believe Fei Siong Group will continue to do so as a great franchise operator for years to come. They have established themselves as a household name, and their success with local food businesses is indicative of their understanding of the Singaporean palate. We believe that Fei Siong Group's expertise in local food will provide invaluable experience to replicate the global success of Popeyes in Singapore," said Rafael Odorizzi, APAC President of Restaurant Brands International.

About Fei Siong Group



Founded in 1995 by Mr Tan Kim Siong, Chairman of the Fei Siong Group, the Group made its first foray into the food and beverages (F&B) scene with its pioneer stall selling fishball noodles in a hawker centre outside the former National Library at Stamford Road. Today, Fei Siong Group is one of Singapore's largest casual dining and quick-service restaurant companies with 19 brands and over 160 outlets operating in Singapore. As a constant forerunner in the ever-changing landscape of the food services industry, the Group is committed to delivering authentic and quality local dishes at affordable prices. For more information, please visit https://feisionggroup.com.sg/.

About Popeyes®



Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at http://www.rbi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding the ability of Fei Song Group to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants beginning in January 2023. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationship with, and the success of, our franchisees and risks related to our fully franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.