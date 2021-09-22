Singapore-based flower retailer, 24Hrs City Florist, tackles pandemic challenges with a fresh take on thoughtful gifts

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As local businesses adapt to disruptions brought on by the pandemic, changing consumer habits have led to an increase in gifting as people still want to connect during lock downs. More have turned to the delivery of flowers and gifts to fill the need for social connection.

Established local retailer, 24Hrs City Florist has pivoted more to online deliveries to make up for the declining footfall at their outlet at Lavender Street. Known for their same-day 24-hour islandwide flower delivery service and having a store front that operates from 9am to next day 6am daily, 24Hrs City Florist has since channeled efforts to expand its product line-up of fresh flower arrangements and gifts to adapt to new customer trends.

The experienced team at 24Hrs City Florist have rolled out new flower gift ideas allowing customers to better express themselves with thoughtful gifts that excites and delights. Turning flower bouquets into quirky and popular lookalike characters. They have paired balloons with custom wordings with their floral gift sets. To recreate a more wholesome stay-home celebration, the business also collaborated with both retail and local home-based bakery to curate a "Blooms and Bakes" set. This was first launched on Mother's day featuring a Korean style fresh rose bouquet bundled with the bakery's signature teatime deluxe box with pineapple-filled madeleines, matcha brownie cheesecake, cookies, cupcakes and brownies.

Where the pragmatic meets the romantic, this florist has recently introduced money-bouquet where flowers made of Singapore Dollar denominated notes are arranged and wrapped in a form of a hand tied bouquet for those who prefer cash over flowers.

DIY bouquets are another fresh take on gifting by 24HrsCityFlorist.com that allows customers to create their own custom hand bouquet on their website. Buyers can select their preferred flower choice, arrangement and wrapping style and see the visual outcome before making the purchase. This method of customization allows buyers to mixed and match their flowers, colours and wrappers to create a bouquet that speaks directly to their receiver.

Pandemic restrictions have shifted customer demand to online delivery, including flowers as gifts or funeral flowers and wreaths. As more employees are working from home, more corporations are sending care gift packages and flowers to their employee. Others have turned to order flower bouquets, hampers and table flower arrangements online for stay home celebrations, gifts for loved ones, and even for birthdays, anniversaries and even for virtual wedding and graduation ceremonies. Funeral restrictions also meant more flowers for funeral orders shifted online to replace in person attendance.

Yet, for a flower retailer with a physical storefront, the heightened restrictions did not come without additional business challenges. Operation hours were shortened, as late-evening demand for flowers reduced with pubs and night entertainment spots closed. Despite the declining footfall, the retailer has to grapple with increased rental fees and supply disruptions. The business also faced manpower issues as workplace restrictions reduced the number of instore florists, and retraining of new staffs to replace those who had left the company.

"There's no playbook for anyone to react to the current situation," says 24Hrs City Florist founder, Jerry Lee. "While business challenges remain, It's also heartening to see people sending flowers and care gifts for all sorts of stay-home celebrations and we're glad to be able to play a part."

"While restrictions ease, the future remains uncertain. We strive to do our best to adapt to changing trends, continue to offer fresh gifting ideas and maintain our promise to deliver quality products and service no matter the situation," he adds.