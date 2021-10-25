A Singapore-based HealthTech Startup Redefines Chronic Disease Care with Promising Clinic Acquisition

HeartVoice, a Joint Venture between Omron Healthcare and iAPPS Pte Ltd aims to pre-empt and eradicate chronic diseases by transforming traditional healthcare space.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A HealthTech start-up, HeartVoice announced its acquisition of Integrated Wellness Clinic in Novena Specialist Center. The clinic has been offering Health Screening services for corporate clients since 2015, pioneering this field, having served over 600 corporate clients and 45,000 patients. Combining its strong technological capabilities with the medical expertise of the acquired clinic, HeartVoice has formed a new entity called i-Wellness@HeartVoice to provide preventive healthcare solutions that go beyond prescribing medication.

As a Joint Venture between OMRON Healthcare and iAPPS Pte Ltd., HeartVoice offers a full suite of MedTech solutions to help individuals and corporates achieve better health outcomes through preventive healthcare services, powered by digital transformation technology.

"Through this acquisition, our team has become stronger with the addition of a medical arm consisting of family physicians, qualified nurses and sophisticated patient service officers (ex-SQ chief crew to set exemplary customer service standards at the clinic). The entire HeartVoice team is now backed by a strong advisory board under iAPPS Health Group, led by its chairman Dr. Lam Pin Min, former Senior Minister of State for Health," said Mr Daisuke Nozaki, Managing Director, HeartVoice Pte. Ltd.

Tackling Chronic Diseases One Office At A Time

HeartVoice's redefined solution for corporate clients involves one-to-one, personalized care, where every patient's journey starts with a corporate health screening. Depending on individual results, employees will be then referred to diabetes or cardiology specialists on HeartVoice's medical board or recommended to enroll into one of the Health Programmes that focuses on Hypertension, Hyperlipidaemia, Diabetes or Obesity.

Every health programme includes a Remote Patient Monitoring module that is developed based on Omron's monitoring dashboard and Bluetooth-enabled medical devices. This allows patients to monitor their health vitals at home and share their readings directly with i-Wellness@HeartVoice doctors for prompt and frequent follow-ups.

To facilitate patients' behavioural changes towards weight loss and diabetes control, HeartVoice offers nBuddy, a lifestyle management mobile app. Backed by clinical studies and scientific evidence and conceptualised by NUH Chief Dietitian Dr. Lim Su Lin, nBuddy is proven to be effective in promoting positive lifestyle changes, as reported in 4 peer-reviewed journals.

HeartVoice's approach to healthcare is designed to guide patients through each step of their wellness journey, having all features integrated on a single platform for doctor's and patient's convenience.

To help other clinics with digital transformation, HeartVoice has managed to secure a financial aid under IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) scheme for PSG grant and Skills Future Enterprise Credit (SFEC). Up to date, more than 30 GP and specialist clinics have joined HeartVoice network to provide telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and home-based monitoring services to their patients.

Servicing the community in the time of Covid-19

In June 2021, HeartVoice's clinic has been appointed by Singapore's Ministry of Health ("MOH") as one of 31 private clinics to administer the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine. Supported by a dedicated team equipped with medical and technological knowledge, the clinic was able to administer full doses of vaccination to more than 4,000 patients. Following its first vaccination drive which was completed in August, HeartVoice has also been approved to provide Singapore residents with Pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Swab Test and The Serology Antibody Test for COVID-19.

As further plans for expansion are in the works, the HeartVoice team is not planning to stop anytime soon. As of September 2021, the clinic has already started its second Sinovac Vaccination drive, and was recently appointed by MOH as one of the telemedicine providers for Home Recovery Programme to aid Singapore residents to safely recover from Covid-19 in the comfort of their homes.

About HeartVoice Pte Ltd

Along with video consultations and health screening, HeartVoice offers remote patient monitoring via free App to record and monitor health vitals. Patients can opt for a Remote Health Program to better manage their ongoing chronic conditions, by syncing their health vitals to their preferred doctor's dashboard and receiving regular updates.

For more information: https://www.ourheartvoice.com/

About OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd.

Committed to improving people's lives, OMRON Healthcare provides clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for health monitoring and therapy. Our product portfolio includes blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, electronic thermometers, transcutaneous electronic nerve stimulators (TENS) as well as body composition monitors and professional medical devices. For many decades, OMRON's devices have helped people prevent, treat and manage lifestyle diseases both at home and in clinical practice in more than 100 countries in the world. OMRON HEALTHCARE Group is headquartered in Muko City, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan.

For more information: https://www.omronhealthcare-ap.com/

About iAPPS Pte. Ltd.

iAPPS is a pioneer financial technology company specialised in mobile app development and marketing. Headquartered in Singapore, it was awarded the 2014 Red Herring Top 100 Global and 2014 Red Herring Top 100 Asia. "ActiveSG", launched in 2014, has remained the company's most prominent product, with more than 1.6 million users. The app empowers 'ActiveSG', a national sports initiative by the Singapore government.

For more information: https://www.iappsasia.com/

About iAPPS Health Group

iAPPS Health Group is a quality-of-life centric, technology driven, Fin-MedTech company, powering a modern digital healthcare platform that offers 3P personalised, predictive and preventive medicine through digital wallet and virtual health card features, supported by data driven innovation that curates real-time positive behavioural changes and interventions. With a vision of being the leading Fin-MedTech company providing the best healthcare and wellness services in Singapore and beyond, the company's mission is to empower individuals to live life more abundantly through Fin-MedTech enabled 3P medicine. iAPPS Health Group is a subsidiary of iAPPS Pte Ltd.

For more information on iAPPS Health Group, please visit https://iappshealthgroup.com/