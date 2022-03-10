Singapore Book Publishers Association presents Singapore Literature Book Bazaar 2022

BACKGROUND ON SING LIT: READ OUR WORLD

ABOUT THE SINGAPORE LITERATURE BOOK BAZAAR

ABOUT SINGAPORE BOOK PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 March 2022 - To encourage appreciation of Singapore Literature amongst young and working adults. The Singapore Book Publishers Association (SBPA) is organising a Singapore Literature Book Bazaar from 7till 20March 2022. This event is part of the ‘: READ OUR WORLD’ movement, which is supported by the National Arts Council. The official venue sponsor is The Arts House, and LAZADA powers the online book sales as the Official E-commerce partner.The Book Bazaar will be held for 14 days at the Blue Room, and the Activity programme will be held at the Living Room of The Arts House. It will be a hybrid event with new book launches, book sharing, meeting of authors, panel discussions and publishers’ talk show curated for the consumers in mind. At the same time, online book sales are platformed on www.lazada.sg , you can also enjoy the event online that would be live-streamed with the help of our production team, Muse Pte Ltd.The Living Room will be used as the studio production and host the LIVE audiences. The programme includes the opening ceremony, joint book launches and TV launch, book sharing and discussions whereby the Blue Room would be showcasing the participating publishers’ Sing Lit books.Details for the event:The Arts House1 Old Parliament LaneOpening Hours: 11 am till 6 pmFree Admission via EventbriteEventbrite Link for registration: https://singapore-literature-book-bazaar.eventbrite.sg/ Entry is free for the Book Bazaar in the Blue Room and the activity in the Living Room. However, the visitors and the attendees would be required to register the E-Tickets for access on Eventbrite.sg. All events and activities will be live-streamed on SBPA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.We have 12 leading publishers and booksellers participating in the Singapore Literature Book Bazaar 2022. They are Armour Publishing, Asiapac Books, Ethos Books, Experiences and Experiments Books, Jsim Education, Kitaab International, Landmark Books, NUS Press Singapore, Pustaka Islamiyah, Pustaka Nasional, TrendLit Publishing and World Scientific Publishing.Exhibition panels by our publishers will be on display in the Blue Room, and QR codes allow visitors to scan and buy books.Furthermore, a series of attractive promotions will be offered for consumers to grab. The offers include E-vouchers, ‘Spin & Win’, gifts with purchase; terms and conditions apply. Textures Road Show by The Arts House will be promoting this book bazaar via flyers with a QR code to redeem free Sing Lit books at the Book Bazaar. The free Sing Lit books are limited to the first 100 walk-in guests.More information on the agenda can be found: https://www.singaporebookpublishers.sg/page/BookBazaar is an industry-led movement to celebrate stories from Singapore. Advocating ‘Buy Local, Read Our World’, home-grown book publishers, retailers and literary non-profits have come together to encourage more people to discover and embrace Singapore’s literature.For more information: https://singlit.world/ The Singapore Literature Book Bazaar’s mission is to encourage appreciation of the Singapore literary community amongst young and working adults.

Established in 1968, the Singapore Book Publishers Association represents the interests of Singapore publishers engaged in a wide range of publishing, marketing and distribution activities in both print and digital formats. It focuses on developing and strengthening the book ecosystem in Singapore. SBPA member companies contribute some S$1.7 billion each year to the Singapore economy. For more information, please visit: https://www.singaporebookpublishers.sg



LINK ADDRESS:



FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/sbpa.sg/



YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd33jSR6MGz6yGDVYDjwjog



WEBSITE https://www.singaporebookpublishers.sg/













