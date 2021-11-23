Singapore Brand Buzud Launches Patented Oxygen Concentrator

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzud, a Singapore brand of medical and beauty devices, has launched the Buzud Oxygen Concentrator and unveiled its first retail store located on level 1 of Raffles Hospital.

A grand opening event was held yesterday at the retail store. Gracing the occasion with his presence was Dr Loo Choon Yong, executive chairman of Raffles Medical Group.



Mr Frankie Fan, CEO of Buzud (right) shows Buzud’s latest range of HSA-approved medical devices to guest-of-honour Dr Loo Choon Yong (left), executive chairman of Raffles Medical Group during the grand opening event.

The patented Buzud Oxygen Concentrator which is HSA-approved, has an oxygen purity level of 93% to 96% when the flow rate is between 0.5 to 5L per minute. The device is suitable for use at home and is especially beneficial for COVID-19 home recovery, for use by the elderly, and for individuals suffering from asthma.

Mr. Frankie Fan, CEO of Buzud said, "Learning lessons from the pandemic, it is vital for the general public to be aware of the importance of self-care and staying resilient as we prepare for post-pandemic living."



Inside Buzud’s brand new retail store at Raffles Hospital.

Earlier this year in June, every Singapore household received a free oximeter from Temasek Foundation. The purpose of the exercise was to enable members of the public to measure their blood oxygen levels during this pandemic period. It also served to teach the public to know what our normal blood oxygen levels is, and flag 'silent pneumonia' for serious COVID-19 infection.

'Silent pneumonia' is one of the most serious consequences of COVID-19, whereby people who are seriously ill can feel well generally, despite their lungs being damaged and they have dangerously low levels of oxygen. When oxygen levels become dangerously low, it is important to seek medical attention.

Having an oxygen concentrator for use at home can serve different needs. For example:

For people who are suffering from COVID-19, their lung function is severely damaged, and will need oxygen supply equipment.



For people who are recently discharged from the hospital, they will need oxygen supply equipment to aid in their recovery.



For the elderly at home, their heart and lung function tends to become weaker as they age and can't supply enough oxygen, leading to them being in a bad mental state, so they need supplemental oxygen.



For the elderly at home, for those who have the "3-highs" (high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high cholesterol), there is a high chance of them getting a stroke. If they get a stroke, having an oxygen supply equipment nearby will greatly reduce the chances of paralysis.



For anyone in general, having enough oxygen will help protect your skin from accelerated aging and promote their metabolism, and will help with their skincare and bodycare.



For many adults, oxygen therapy is used for recovery from strenuous exercise or body fatigue.



If a person is suspected to have a stroke, it helps to have supplemental oxygen while waiting to receive medical attention.



For people suffering from obesity, they will have problems with their respiratory system, and will need a ventilator to help them breathe better in their sleep. When they wake up in the mornings or before going to bed, they will usually need supplemental oxygen.

Other Buzud medical and beauty devices featured in the showroom include oximeters, special ventilators, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters and beauty devices.

Buzud's Showroom/Retail Store is located at:

585 North Bridge Road

#01-02 Raffles Hospital

Singapore 188770

