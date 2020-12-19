Singapore Chinese Writer Dr. Lucia Zhang Embarks on Maritime Silk Route Fantasy Voyage with Launch of New Book

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 19 December 2020, renowned Singaporean Chinese woman writer Dr. Lucia Zhang unveils her latest literary fiction – "Legend of Mirror" at the Lakehouse International Cultural Exchange Center in Shanghai, China. The book launch event is organized by Shanghai Bookstore Publishing House, Treasureway, and "Belt and Road" Institute of Fudan University, and it is held by Shanghai Lakehouse Culture and Technology Co., Ltd.

As a friendship envoy of cultural exchange between China and Singapore, Dr. Zhang took a painstaking eight years in her research and creation of the history based "Legend of Mirror" epic. It tells a legendary tale of human perseverance, exploration, struggle, and pursuit of dreams.

The "Belitung Shipwreck" set sail on a fateful voyage from the South China Sea during the Tang

Dynasty, 1,200 years ago – with 67,000 pieces of cargo destined for India and North Africa via Southeast Asia, and sank to the ocean floors of Indonesian waters. A permanent display at Singapore's Asian Civilization museum, the treasures of " Belitung Shipwreck" are now on a 4-month tour exhibition at the Shanghai museum since 15 September. This is a major cultural exchange project to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore this year, and "Legend of Mirror" is an aptly tribute to the convergence of Asian civilization and world cultures.

As "Legend of Mirror" is released simultaneously and globally on Ximalaya audiobook app, author Dr. Zhang is routinely, on Jinri Toutiao platform, sharing her creative journey and extraordinary chapters relating to her novel – with the support of vast readers and friends. A series of large IP projects are in the works, with partners appreciating "Legend of Mirror" and its unique value proposition from multiple perspectives – historically, culturally as well as commercially. A collective voyage, bound for innovation and growth, has begun on the Maritime Silk Route.

Today's book launch is graced by consulate dignitaries of India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand in Shanghai, foreign chamber chairpersons, entrepreneurs and academic experts, and is covered by more than 40 leading media outlets with substantial support and positive reviews of the book. YuanCe Culture is responsible for outreach.

"With the launch of my new book," Dr. Zhang remarks, "by looking back on the once-bustling ancient Maritime Silk Route and through deeply moving tales of fantasy, I have taken on the mission to make a unique interpretation and a contribution towards the progress, prosperity and mutual learning of our endearing Asian civilization and culture."