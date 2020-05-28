Singapore Chooses VANTIQ to Support Digital Transformation Projects

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VANTIQ announced today that it was enrolled by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to join a select group of innovative technology companies helping local government agencies and enterprises develop transformative digital tools.



VANTIQ provides a platform that lets customers build next-generation applications that combine real-world data and real-time events. VANTIQ powers a broad array of applications for smart cities, smart buildings, oil and gas, telecom, healthcare and other industries.

VANTIQ is now a participant in the nation’s SG:D Spark Programme , which was launched in 2018 to help promising Singapore-based ICM start-ups address key challenges through selected government tools and support from leading industry partners.

IMDA selects the companies through a rigorous evaluation process, looking for companies with innovative and unique technology to help build a vibrant ICM community and network to drive the growth of the Singapore ICM ecosystem. VANTIQ’s enrollment in the program will give it access to a broad array of leading industry partners, government tools, and priority processing of grants by IMDA.

“VANTIQ is delighted to be chosen for the SG:D Spark program, and we look forward to supporting the digital transformation of businesses in Singapore,” said Steve Goh, vice president of APAC for VANTIQ. “As Singapore strives to realize its digital economy vision, we look forward to working with local partners to spur the process of digital transformation.”

About VANTIQ

VANTIQ enables customers to build next-generation applications that combine real-world data and real-time events. Our agile development environment allows complex applications to be created in weeks with minimal coding, taking full advantage of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. VANTIQ powers a broad array of applications for smart cities, smart buildings, oil and gas, telecom, healthcare and other industries. VANTIQ was founded in 2015 by technology veterans Marty Sprinzen and Paul Butterworth, co-founders of Forte Software. Learn more at www.vantiq.com .

