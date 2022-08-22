Singapore Convention Week 2022: Global experts to convene in Singapore to share insights and chart new paths in cross-border dispute resolution





1. The Singapore Convention Week (SC Week) 2022, to be held from 29 August to 2 September, will bring together global experts and thought-leaders to share the latest insights in cross-border dispute resolution amidst a changing operating landscape.



2. Organised by the Singapore Ministry of Law (MinLaw), in collaboration with supporting partner organisations, the SC Week 2022 features an exciting line-up of in-person, hybrid and virtual events on dispute resolution and more. It consists of:



a. UNCITRAL Academy : At the heart of the SC Week 2022 is the UNCITRAL Academy which returns for its second edition from 30 August to 1 September 2022. Jointly organised by MinLaw and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the UNCITRAL Academy comprises the UNCITRAL Academy Conference and the UNCITRAL Academy Capacity-Building Workshops. Themed 'Embracing Global Change, Navigating New Possibilities', the UNCITRAL Academy will serve as a platform for international experts in the legal, business and government sectors, to discuss ideas and explore solutions. Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, Mr K Shanmugam SC will open the UNCITRAL Academy Conference with a welcome address. Other key highlights include a fireside chat with Singapore's Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, Mr Edwin Tong SC, a speech by UNCITRAL Secretary Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, and the launch of the second edition of the Singapore Convention on Mediation Commentary Book by the Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy officiated by Singapore's Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Law, Mdm Rahayu Mahzam. Over 25 global experts in various fields including dispute resolution will speak at the panel discussions and fireside chats. Topics to be discussed include current and emerging global issues, including the evolution of the legal industry, reforms in investor-state dispute settlement through an Asia-Pacific lens, dispute resolution in the digital economy, and more. Participants can also look forward to panel discussions with international dispute resolution experts and practitioners at the three UNCITRAL Academy Capacity-Building Workshops. Two sessions are catered for Government officials. The third is an Industry Capacity-Building Workshop that is open to the public. It will delve into topics such as mediation, confidentiality and principles when drafting settlement agreements to avoid enforceability issues. b. Partner events by supporting organisations : The SC Week will also feature a full calendar of legal and dispute resolution-related events organised by partner organisations.

3. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law , Mr Edwin Tong SC , said: "With global events reshaping the world we live in, the SC Week 2022 will continue to be a key platform bringing together the legal, business and government sectors to empower businesses to be agile and seize new possibilities in the dispute resolution field. More importantly, we hope that it will strengthen partnerships and energise the global legal and dispute resolution communities to tackle emerging challenges."



4. Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL , said: "The world is evolving and change is what we need to embrace. As we navigate new possibilities, countries need to rally together in true commitment to establish harmonised dispute resolution frameworks. A strong reflection of this vision, the UNCITRAL Academy is a premier, global platform that we are proud to co-organise with MinLaw. Beyond increasing awareness of cross-border dispute resolution mechanisms, we hope to see greater implementation and use of the UNCITRAL Mediation Framework. We are confident that the UNCITRAL Academy and other activities during SC Week will help achieve this."



5. The Singapore Convention on Mediation, also known as the United Nations (UN) Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, provides an effective and efficient framework for parties to enforce international mediated settlement agreements for cross-border commercial disputes. The Convention opened for signature on 7 August 2019 in Singapore, with 46 signatories, and entered into force on 12 September 2020. To date, there are 55 signatories and ten Parties to the Convention.



6. Visit



