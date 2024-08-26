Singapore Ecommerce Centre Launches Singapore’s First AI-Powered Wellness Portal with Personalized Plans and Extensive Video Library

Singapore Ecommerce Centre launched healthhub.nanosingaporeshop.com, Singapore’s first AI-powered wellness portal. It offers AI personalized meal planners, workout planners, and mental wellness counseling, along with 800+ fitness and wellness videos. This platform aims to help Singaporeans lead healthier lifestyles with tailored, innovative solutions.

Singapore, August 2024 — Singapore Ecommerce Centre is thrilled to announce the launch of Singapore’s first AI-powered wellness portal, healthhub.nanosingaporeshop.com, dedicated to helping Singaporeans lead healthier lifestyles. This unique platform offers AI personalized meal planners reviewed by registered nutritionists, AI-powered personalized workout planners, and AI-powered mental wellness counseling chat. Additionally, the portal includes over 800 videos on fitness workouts and mental wellness, tailored specifically for the Singaporean audience.

Leading Innovation in Health and Wellness

Since 2023, Singapore Ecommerce Centre has been at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge AI technology into the ecommerce sector. The latest addition to our technological advancements is the enhanced wellness portal, a groundbreaking development in providing personalized health and wellness solutions for Singaporeans.

Pioneering AI Integration

AI WhatsApp & Voice Chatbot Integration

Singapore Ecommerce Centre was the first in Singapore to implement AI WhatsApp and Voice Chatbot integration for ecommerce. This innovation set a new standard for customer interaction and support, allowing users to seamlessly interact with us, receive personalized product recommendations, and have their queries addressed in real time.

AI-Powered Personalized Plans

Our new wellness portal takes personalization to the next level with AI-powered tools:

AI Personalized Workout Planners: Designed to create bespoke workout routines, these planners help users achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their homes.

AI Mental Wellness Counseling Chat: This feature provides users with immediate, tailored mental wellness support, ensuring access to quick and effective first-point solutions.

Extensive Video Library

The portal also includes a comprehensive library of over 800 videos focused on fitness workouts and mental wellness, providing users with a wealth of resources to support their health journey.

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

"Our commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in our continuous efforts to harness the power of AI to enhance the customer experience," said Terrence Ho, Project Manager. "We developed our AI meal plan, workout plan, and online counseling chat to provide personalized, free wellness solutions. These tools offer immediate, tailored nutrition and fitness guidance, empowering nutritionists and wellness coaches by automating time-consuming tasks. This allows professionals to focus on areas where human judgment or attention to nuances is crucial, particularly in roles requiring high levels of social interaction or emotional intelligence."

By integrating advanced technology into our offerings, we not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also set new benchmarks in the health and wellness industry in Singapore.

For more information, visit healthhub.nanosingaporeshop.com.

About Singapore Ecommerce Centre

Singapore Ecommerce Centre (SEC), the wellness company behind award-winning brands Nano Singapore and Nano Skinz, is committed to helping people live happier through wellness innovation. Since our incorporation in 2020, we have established a strong presence in four key Southeast Asian markets, including our headquarters in Singapore.

Our GMP-certified manufacturers in the USA, Hong Kong (China), and Malaysia ensure the highest quality standards, with over 20 industry accolades recognizing our innovative products. As a Company of Good - 2 Stars award recipient in 2024, we emphasize sustainability and community support.

Our products are available at major retailers like Guardian, Fairprice Online, Shopee, Lazada, and Amazon, catering to diverse consumer needs. Discover more and buy supplements online at Nanosingaporeshop.com.

