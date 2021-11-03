Singapore FinTech Festival partners Smartkarma to launch report on Web 3.0 within the financial services industry

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) and Smartkarma are pleased to announce they have entered into a knowledge partnership that combines SFF's global knowledge platform with Smartkarma's world-class research capabilities.

Through connecting SFF's knowledge and resources with Smartkarma's research capabilities, this partnership has been established to cultivate stakeholder dialogue and enhanced innovation in financial services.



"Given their robust research capabilities, our collaboration with Smartkarma seemed to be a natural extension of our platform. Together, we hope to catalyse meaningful discussion and dialogue within the financial services industry," says Pat Patel, General Manager of Elevandi (organisers of the SFF).

"We are proud to be a FinTech Knowledge Partner of the Singapore FinTech Festival, which connects key stakeholders of the finance industry, driving dialogue and democratizing access to institutional-level Insight across all asset classes," says Raghav Kapoor, CEO and Co-Founder of Smartkarma.

Showcasing a new industry report



Web 3.0 eBook - Singapore FinTech Festival

With the focus of this year's festival on Web 3.0, Elevandi and Smartkarma will together be showcasing a newly-published report at the event entitled, 'How Web 3.0 will Impact the Financial Services Industry'.

This report will examine the role of innovative technologies including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and edge computing on development of the financial services sector. It will provide analysis of how key financial service verticals will develop in the context of a web that is becoming more immersive, trustless and permissionless.

The report will focus on a few select sectors within financial services, including:

Capital Markets

Asset Management

Consumer Banking

Wholesale Banking

The report, which can be found here, will be officially presented on 8th November, the opening day of the Singapore FinTech Festival 2021.

Elevandi is a non-profit organisation set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) with the mission to foster an open dialogue between the public and private sectors to harness FinTech for growth and development in the new digital economy. It is also the organiser of the Singapore FinTech Festival.

Smartkarma is the independent investment research network that brings together independent Insight Providers, institutional investors, private accredited investors, and corporate IR professionals and management. We challenge conventions by providing differentiated, institutional-level and independent analysis on companies, markets, and industries across the world. Smartkarma is backed by notable investors such as Sequoia Capital, SGX, Wavemaker Partners, Jungle Ventures, and Enterprise Singapore.

PR Newswire is the Supporting Media Partner of Singapore FinTech Festival 2021.