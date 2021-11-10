Singapore FinTech STACS to build Blockchain-based registry for ESG certifications and verified data

Hashstacs Pte Ltd ("STACS"), to develop Blockchain-based Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Data and Certification Registry, in partnership with MAS' Project Greenprint

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore FinTech company, Hashstacs Pte Ltd ("STACS") will be developing an industry-wide blockchain-based Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Data and Certification Registry. This is in partnership with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) Project Greenprint.

The ESG Registry aims to provide accessibility to quality ESG data of various industry sectors through an aggregated platform. The ESG data will include sector-specific industry recognised certifications and real-time processed dynamic data from other integrated technologies and sectorial platforms. The ESG Registry will be built using STACS production-ready blockchain technology, which provides immutability and digitalisation as a single source of truth. Through APIs, the ESG Registry can support various downstream integrations such as to support FIs in trade financing and portfolio monitoring.

Financial institutions will benefit from easier access to a tamperproof pool of digitally processed data on sustainability projects across different industry sectors. The ESG Registry will connect to various certification bodies and trusted sectorial platforms and aim to support end-to-end traceability and transparency of full business value chains. Further data aggregation of ESG data can be performed, creating the potential of continuous impact reporting and monitoring. The objective is to significantly improve the quality of ESG data available, such that financial institutions can more confidently mobilise capital towards ESG projects, in the form of sustainability-linked financing, investments or insurance, and carbon credits trading.

STACS has deep expertise in providing DLT infrastructure for digitalisation in the financial sector. Its clients and partners include banks, stock exchanges, asset managers, and corporates in different sectors. It has recognised the importance of sustainability, expanding its focus to technologically enhance and enable sustainable practices. STACS was a winner at the MAS Global FinTech Innovation Challenge Awards 2020 under the Sustainability and Green Finance theme and awarded the Best FinTech ESG Solution (Asset & Wealth Management) at the DigFin Innovation Awards 2021.

The ESG Registry is currently deployed in its beta phase, with ready modules and APIs for integration, and will continue to be enhanced based on collective inputs from industry partners over the upcoming months. We have received expressions of interest to explore collaboration with the ESG Registry from various Financial Institutions and organisations, with further details of involvement and inputs from these organisations in Annex:

Financial Institutions (alphabetical order):

Aviva Singlife

Citi

OCBC Bank

UBS

UOB

Corporates and non-Financial Institutions (alphabetical order):

CDP (global environmental disclosure platform)

CO2 Connect (CO2X) Pte Ltd (transport and logistics sector platform)

Containers Printers (manufacturing sector platform)

SGTraDex (supply chain platform)

Surbana Jurong (building and construction sector platform)

Benjamin Soh, Managing Director at STACS, shared: "It is heartening to see more commitment in the Green and Sustainability space through rising demand from financial institutions for better monitoring and measurements of green impacts. STACS is proud to partner the MAS on Project Greenprint to jointly deliver the Greenprint ESG Registry platform towards achieving a vibrant green financial ecosystem within and beyond Singapore. Collective efforts and synergies between DLT and other technologies/platforms will expedite the achievement of a greener nation by servicing many global leading financial institutions and empowering all institutions (financial and non-financial) to unlock impactful ESG strategies for greater commercial value."

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer at MAS, shared: "The ESG Registry platform aims to solve two pertinent issues in Green Finance – the lack of transparency and trust in ESG certifications and the inefficiencies in accessing different certification standards and requirements in different industries domestically, and even globally. MAS is happy to work with Hashstacs in bringing together different players in different industries and sectors to provide, verify, certify and share data in a secure an efficient manner, so as to unlock green finance."

Learn more about Project Greenprint: https://www.mas.gov.sg/news/media-releases/2021/mas-and-industry-to-pilot-digital-platforms-for-better-data-to-support-green-finance

A media kit is available here.

ANNEX – Details of involvement and inputs from partners (alphabetical order)

CDP



As the first platform to link environmental integrity and fiduciary duty for companies, CDP is pleased to partner with STACS and help drive transparency on corporate environmental action in Singapore . CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose and address their environmental impacts. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.



CO2 Connect (CO2X) Pte Ltd



CO2 Connect (CO2X) Pte Ltd is a one-stop Sustainability platform for corporates in the Transport and Logistics sector. Its initial financial institution partners include Aviva Singlife, OCBC Bank, UOB, and pilot users include close to 10 corporate fleet owners in the Transport and Logistics sector including Bok Seng , CWT, EVFY, FoodXervices, Chuan Lim and Tiong Seng .

(An accompanying Factsheet is provided for more information on CO2X and its partners' involvement, including Aviva Singlife, OCBC Bank, and UOB.)



Container Printers



Containers Printers is looking to create a platform to help manufacturing companies to create trusted carbon avoidance certificates, by digitizing and validating their carbon emissions. Starting with the needs of the Packaging industry and working with partners like Evercomm Singapore, the platform will allow companies to measure and monitor the environmental footprint of their operations according to international standards, and support their reporting and disclosure needs. The platform will help to bring improved transparency, trust, and efficiency to the reporting process for companies and their stakeholders.



SGTraDex



SGTraDex is a data sharing infrastructure connecting the global supply chain ecosystem which acts as a data highway for information flow in global supply chains to facilitate, accelerate and scale connectivity between ecosystem participants. It is a fully encrypted, neutral, private, and secure way for participants to share supply chain data. SGTraDex is used to solve ecosystem challenges through use cases led by industry participants and supported by the government. We are excited to partner with STACS on the ESG Registry to enable connectivity and ensure decision-making around green trade financing is straightforward yet rigorous and data-driven.



Surbana Jurong



Surbana Jurong is pleased to have provided the common data environment platform that caters to industry-specific requirements for the ESG Registry. This leverages the Surbana Jurong Asset Management Platform – 24K – which uses a wide range of cutting-edge technology such as smart sensors, real time monitoring and data analytics. Coupled with its gamut of technical know-how and technological capabilities, Surbana Jurong is working together with STACS and the partners to make this platform a reality for the construction industry of Singapore . Surbana Jurong Group is a global and multidisciplinary urban, infrastructure and managed services consulting firm, with more than 120 offices in over 40 countries, and over 70 years of track record in successful project delivery. Headquartered in Singapore , the group has a global talent pool of over 16,000 across Surbana Jurong and its member companies – AETOS, Atelier Ten, B+H, KTP, Prostruct, RBG, SAA, Sino-Sun and SMEC.

About STACS ( https://stacs.io/ )

STACS (Hashstacs Pte Ltd) is a Singapore FinTech company providing Transformative Technology for the Financial Industry, with its live blockchain platform that unlocks value in Asset and Wealth Management and Digital Securities, and enables effective Sustainable Finance. Its clients and partners include global banks, stock exchanges, and asset managers. STACS is The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2021 FinTech Start-Up of the Year, an Award Winner of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Global FinTech Innovation Challenge Awards 2020, and also a two-times awardee of the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) Proof of Concept (POC) grant, under the Financial Sector Development Fund administered by MAS.

Related Links :

https://stacs.io/