Singapore GreenTech Challenge by Microsoft to rally community effort and accelerate progress on the Singapore Green Plan

Call for participation opens from now till 5 December

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 November 2021 - The Microsoft Innovation Center for Sustainability Solutions (MICSS) has launched its inaugural Singapore GreenTech Challenge to empower digital natives and start-ups with operations in Singapore. Together with ecosystem partners including Carbonless, Interseed, Avanade, EcoLabs, FINLAB by UOB, and NCS, MICSS will work with participants to develop innovative sustainability solutions for business that can be operationalized in line with priorities from the Singapore Green Plan , which was announced earlier this year. These priorities include Energy Reset, Green Economy, City in Nature, Resilient Future, and Sustainable Living.









All early to mid-stage eco-tech startups with a software-based solution that addresses environmental or social challenges within the Singapore Green Plan are welcome to apply for this challenge. Interested participants can apply here: https://www.sggreentechchallenge.com/ .

In the lead-up to the finals, 15 to 25 companies will be shortlisted to present their solutions to a judging panel of industry experts, which will consist of ecosystem partners and leaders in the sustainability space. This will allow finalists to connect and engage with potential clients, receive expert advice, and gain exposure to resources and opportunities, all of which will help to accelerate their business growth. Microsoft will also work closely with these start-ups to bring their solutions to life on Azure.

During the challenge, companies will be matched with renowned experts from Carbonless and Interseed, who will offer personalized coaching and mentorship to help companies develop their solutions. This includes complimentary access to technology and support under the Microsoft for Startups program, with grants of up to S$150,000 in Azure credits, as well as trusted development and collaborative tools such as GitHub and Microsoft Teams .

The winner will stand a chance to win S$350,000 worth of benefits and be able to tap on the rich knowledge and expertise of Microsoft's network of partners to grow and scale their sustainability solutions, powered by the Microsoft Cloud.

"As a trusted ally to Singapore, Microsoft continues to foster robust partnerships that empower our start-ups and communities to create sustainable digital innovation across the Microsoft Cloud with data and AI. By focusing on operationalizing real-world solutions for the Singapore Green Plan together with our community, we continue to build collaboration and co-innovation across the ecosystem as we contribute to a resilient, digitally-inclusive Singapore," said Tarun Shiroley, Partnership Development Manager (ISV), Microsoft Singapore.

Through the Singapore GreenTech Challenge, Microsoft aims to encourage collaboration and co-innovation between emerging eco-tech solution providers and like-minded corporates. The challenge will also bolster Singapore's position as a regional testbed for innovation, as its community creates relevant, scalable, and deployable business solutions that target the country's most pressing sustainability challenges.

