Singapore has 6 of 11 'super penthouses' now on sale in the world: List Sotheby's

The super penthouse at of GuocoLand's Wallich Residence has a pool, cabana, entertainment area, jacuzzi and panoramic views of the central business district, Marina Bay and Sentosa.
PHOTO: GuocoLand
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Of the 11 super penthouses around the world now on the market, six are in Singapore, based on listings from 2016 to April 2019, List Sotheby's International Realty (List SIR) said on Wednesday (June 19).

The biggest of these "super penthouses" in Singapore is in Wallich Residence, with a floor area of 21,108 sq ft and a building height of 950 ft. Spanning levels 62 to 64, the property has five bedrooms, a family room, a viewing deck, a private garden, a 12m pool, a cabana, a jacuzzi, an entertainment room and bar facilities.

The next largest in Singapore is in The Marq, which has a floor area of 17,642 sq ft, followed by Reflections At Keppel Bay, Hilltops, Boulevard Vue and Concourse Skyline.

Super penthouses, as defined by the luxury brokerage, are penthouses which are 10,000 sq ft and above - about 10 times an average four-room HDB flat. Those located in "super tall" buildings which are 1,000 to 1,900 ft in height, found in major global cities, tend to fetch more attention and set record prices due to spectacular views offered, List SIR said.

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Penthouses are apartments or luxurious flats located at the top of tall buildings. Unique characteristics include being the one and only residence on the top floor, a dedicated lift and lift lobby, 360-degree spectacular views and four or more bedrooms. Other unique features include a space for entertainment, a boardroom for business meetings, concierge service and a private pool.

The 13,300 sq ft super penthouse of Reflections at Keppel Bay features spacious living and entertainment areas and a master-bedroom suite that take up entire wings of each floor.
Photo: Keppel

Only six super penthouse transactions took place in Singapore between 2006 and the first quarter of 2019, two of which occurred in the last four years.

The Marq at Paterson Hill, which houses a super penthouse with a floor area of 17,642 sq ft.
Photo: The Straits Times

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin made news in September 2017 when he bought a 10,300 sq ft, duplex penthouse at the top of the 36-storey Sculptura Ardmore by SC Global Developments for S$60 million, making it the most expensive apartment in Singapore since Sun Tongyu, co-founder of Alibaba forked out S$51 million for a 13,874 sq ft penthouse at neighbouring Le Nouvel Ardmore in 2015.

There were also three transactions for Goodwood Residence in 2010, 2013 and 2014, and one for Marina Bay Residences in 2010.

Globally, there are 11 super penthouses currently on the market based on listings, the largest in floor area is the 37,674 sq ft five-storey Tour Odeon Tower Sky Penthouse in Monaco, slated to be one of the most expensive luxury homes in the world with an asking price of US$335 million (S$456 million). Others are located in Miami, New York and Auckland, New Zealand.

Photo: The Straits Times

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

