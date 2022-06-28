Singapore Highly Raved Lingerie Brand, I’M IN Opens Its 3rd Lingerie Store

Singapore’s highly sought wireless, comfortable Asian-fit intimates brand, I’M IN , is expanding in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia with the recent opening of a brand new outlet in Tampines 1 – a vibrant shopping mall situated in the heart of urbanised Tampines.

Upon entering the store, it will become immediately apparent that this outlet is conceptually different from the other two outlets located in Orchard Gateway and Funan Mall, respectively. The store offers a unique, one-of-a-kind experience along with all the other features you’ve come to love about I’M IN; including the stylish decor, friendly staff, and boundless variety of intimates for you to choose from.

The highlights of this particular outlet include a changing room for intimates like you’ve never seen before. The changing room comes equipped with a “Turn On The Moon” lighting feature, which creates a relaxed and calming space for you to try on your chosen intimates in a room that is exceptionally lit up by your very own moonlight. It is specifically an experience store that allows customers to try on the lingerie before purchasing it. You can get your fittings done or items exchanged in-store because I’M IN seeks to make comfort a priority – as evidenced by both the comfy fit of the lingerie and the soothing changing room environment.

Enjoy the pleasant aroma of a fresh, fruity, and floral fragrance while browsing for the perfect intimates; ranging from the

to

,

and many more. The scent is a pleasing mix of perfectly ripe pears and notes of fresh freesia. Combined with some green nuances of rhubarb and the warm and subtle smell of patchouli, amber, and white musk, this fragrance is perfectly engineered to put any shopper at ease.

I’M IN wants you to enjoy your lingerie shopping experience in a calming, peaceful, and pleasant environment. The ambience of this new outlet in Tampines 1 is uniquely crafted to give you the sense of serenity and privacy you need to find the best, most comfortable Asian-fit intimates just for you.

Make a visit to I’M IN’s new outlet at Tampines 1 now, for a fresh and novel intimate shopping experience.

For more information on I’M IN, visit