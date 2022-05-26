Singapore to host largest tech event since reopening of its borders

Asia Tech x Singapore is set to attract more than 12,000 global leaders and industry players as they gather to discuss emerging tech issues and opportunities in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From 31 May to 3 June, Singapore is hosting Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), Asia's flagship technology event that convenes global leaders and decision-makers across the technological ecosystem to debate and address opportunities and challenges as the world taps into the potential of digital to power the next bound of global economic growth while building an inclusive digital future.

ATxSG is headlined by the exclusive invitation-only ATxSummit to be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on 31 May, where Mr. Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies will be the Guest of Honour. With a powerhouse line up of more than 50 speakers and some 2,000 guests from government, business and industry, the event will see robust discussion on a wide gamut of topics such as quantum computing, metaverse, and sustainability for a green digital future. On the same evening, Mr. Teo Chee Hean, Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, will be the Guest of Honour for the inaugural ATxSummit Social – an exclusive, by-invitation-only dinner for the Summit's speakers and guests.

The line-up of speakers includes Mrs. Josephine Teo, Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information, Guest of Honour for the ATxAI Conference (1 Jun), as well as a panellist at 'Trust in the Digital Economy' (31 May) and 'Changing Roles of Women in Tech (1 Jun) and Mr. Ong Ye Kung, Singapore's Minister for Health, who will be speaking at a panel session on 'Rethinking Healthcare Within a Digital Landscape'. They will be joined by Ministers from Brazil, Estonia, European Commission, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia and the United States. ATxSG will also host senior executives from the world's biggest and fastest-growing technology companies such as Amazon Web Services, Epic Games, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Ping An Group.

"Digital and tech brings many opportunities but also challenges. That impact is felt at the intersection of Tech and Governance, Tech and Businesses, and Tech and Society. This involves building a trusted digital environment, creating economic growth, seeding innovations, and tackling society's pressing problems. It is therefore key to bring together thought leaders across these domains, to shape that shared digital future," said Mr. Lew Chuen Hong, Chief Executive, Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority.

ATxAI and ATxInspire: Women in Tech

On 1 June, ATxSG will feature ATxAI conference that will look at the future of AI technologies, trust in AI, and how AI can be leveraged for social good. On the same day, participants at ATxInspire will hear from distinguished female leaders in the technology space. They will share their views on how to bolster the progress of women professionals in the industry while promoting greater diversity across the tech workforce. The panellists include Mrs. Josephine Teo, H.E. Bolor-Erdene Battsengel, Mongolia's Secretary of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, H.E. Makishima Karen, Japan's Minister for Digital, Ms. Jessica Tan, Co-CEO of Ping An Group and Ms. Kathy Baxter, Principal Architect, Ethical AI practice at Salesforce.

At the side-lines of ATxSG, Mr. Tan Kiat How, Singapore's Minister of State for Communications and Information, will be giving the keynote address as Guest of Honour at the Founders Forum (31 May), and Ms. Rahayu Mahzam, Singapore's Parliamentary Secretary will be giving the keynote address at the InnovFest x Elevating Founders (ATxImpact) (1 Jun) as Guest of Honour.

ATxEnterprise and ATxImpact

ATxSG will showcase two popular segments: ATxEnterprise and ATxImpact, organised by Informa Tech, scheduled from 1 to 3 June, at the Singapore EXPO. Spanning 3 halls of more than 500 exhibitors from 32 countries/regions and 200 conference sessions featuring more than 350 speakers.

The three-day event will see more than 10,000 attendees and business leaders from across Asia's Tech, Media, Telecoms and Start-up ecosystem convene in Singapore for a long-awaited return to in-person events.

The ATxEnterprise Headliners will kick-off the event with Dr Janil Puthucheary, Singapore's Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Health, Singapore, delivering the opening address on 1 June, at 9.30am.

Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, will also join virtually to deliver a keynote on Supporting Global Change through Technology.

ATxEnterprise, the flagship collection of industry events at ATxSG, features BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia, and TechXLR8Asia, led by top sponsors Huawei, NCS and Singtel. ATxImpact featuring InnovFest x Elevating Founders, organised in partnership with NUS Enterprise, the official start-up event of ATxSG, and largest gathering of its kind in the region, brings together more than 100 promising regional start-ups, and top names in venture capital.

"Boasting a strong line-up of renowned speakers and over 500 exhibitors from various industries including business, technology, and telecommunications, we are excited to partner with IMDA for this year's ATxSG, the first to be conducted physically. We look forward to insights and conversations across business, tech and government leaders that will shape our shared digital future," said Mr. Tom Cuthell, Vice President of Festivals, Informa Tech.

APPENDIX: ATxSG – Line-up of Key Events

ATxSummit, 31 May

By invitation only. Policy makers, regulators, and industry leaders will debate and share insights on the opportunities and challenges as the world seeks to redefine technology for a shared digital future. Discussions will span across four overarching pillars - Tech x Trust, Tech x Good, Tech x Builders, and Tech x Creative.

Key Panels and Speakers

Trust and the Digital Economy

Mrs Josephine Teo, Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information and Mrs Gina M Raimondo, USA's Secretary of Commerce, Dept of Commerce will discuss the exponential growth and potential in the digital economy, how governments can work together, instil the right foundation and frameworks for a safe and inclusive growth.

Digital Innovation Across Borders

As the digital domain is borderless and the world is more interlinked than ever before, learn how conglomerates and SMEs can collaborate across geographical boundaries amidst increasing tech contestation.

H.E. Airlangga Hartarto , Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Indonesia

H.E. Bolor-Erdene Battsengel, Mongolia's Secretary of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Communications

Mr Jean-Philippe Courtois, Exec VP & Pres. National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft

H.E. Margrethe Vestager, Executive VP & Commissioner for Competition; Chair, Commissioners' Group on a Europe Fit for the Digital Age (European Commission)

Rethinking Healthcare Within a Digital Landscape

How digital healthcare has taken a new life with new healthcare trends such as telemedicine, contact tracing and health applications.

Mr. Ong Ye Kung , Singapore's Minister for Health

H.E. Khairy Jamaluddin, Minister for Health, Federal Gov't of Malaysia

Gov't Mr. Edwin Basuki , Chief Financial Officer, Doctor Anywhere

Ms Jessica Tan , Co-CEO, Ping An Group

Unpacking the Metaverse

A convergence between the physical and the virtual, learn how real use-case applications that will generate new market opportunities in the Metaverse.

H.E. Sandiaga Uno , Indonesia's Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy

Ms Christel Quek, Co-Founder and CTO, BOLT

KC Choi , EVP and GM, Global Mobile B2B/G, Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics

EVP Mr Quentin Staes-Polet , Managing Director, EMEA , ASEAN & India , Epic Games

For more information on the exciting line-up of speakers, please visit asiatechxsg.com/agenda/

ATxAI, 1 June

Guest of Honour, Mrs. Josephine Teo, Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information will explore with government, business, and industry leaders on the future of AI, how to demonstrate trust in AI, how to leverage AI for social goods, as well as exploring the practical applications of AI.

Speakers include:

Blaise Aguera y Arcas, Engineering Fellow at Google

y Arcas, Engineering Fellow at Google An authority in computer vision, machine intelligence, and computational photography.



Blaise is a regular presenter at TED with presentations that have been rated some of TED's "most jaw-dropping".



Hiroaki Kitano, CEO of Sony AI

Japanese Scientist and Professor



He is active in many international organisations ( e . g ., Founding President of the RoboCup Federation, Member of the AI & Robotics Council (2016-2018), and Quantum Computing Council (2019-2020) of The World Economic Forum

e g RoboCup

Renowned speaker in global AI and AI governance conferences

Kathy Baxter , Principal Architect, Ethical AI Practice

, Principal Architect, Ethical AI Practice Renowned in the AI governance sector and develops research-informed best practice to educate Salesforce employees, customers, and the industry on the development of responsible AI

ATxImpact, 1 to 3 June

ATxImpact will feature InnovFest x Elevating Founders Asia, showcasing more than 100 start-ups from around the region.

InnovFest x Elevating Founders Asia is the official start-up event of Asia Tech x Singapore and is organised by NUS Enterprise in partnership with Informa Tech's dedicated programme for start-ups and scale-ups. With the aim to nurture start-ups and promote entrepreneurship in the region, it brings together the start-up ecosystem from across Asia and the globe, as well as exciting new technologies and ideas. The event will give tech start-ups exclusive access to curated investors and the enterprise marketplace and provide attendees with the latest insights and trends in the innovation space.

Participants can look forward to panels on 'Cooling Singapore 2.0: Building a Digital Urban Climate Twin' and 'Beyond the Hype – Securing the Metaverse' where speakers from start-ups convene to discuss newest developments and emerging trends within the tech ecosystem.

Some speakers include:

Assoc Prof Keith Carter , Associate Professor School of Computing & Director, NUS FinTech Lab [Topic: Beyond the Hype - Securing the Metaverse]

, Associate Professor School of Computing & Director, NUS FinTech Lab [Topic: Beyond the Hype - Securing the Metaverse] Lily Wu , Startup Partner Lead, SEA – Stripe [Topic: Entering a new age: the Web3 revolution]

Professor Lawrence Loh, Director, Centre for Governance and Sustainability, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore [Topic: Sustainability and ESG: Beyond the Hypes and Hopes for Innovation]

Centre NUS ESG Jaclyn Seow , Head of ESG and Impact, Openspace Ventures [Topic: Beyond the romanticism of Impact Investing]

Ms Melin Lim, Senior Director, Urban Food Solution Division, Singapore Food Agency [Topic: A Sustainable Approach to Secure Singapore's 30 by 30 vision through Agritech]

ATxEnterprise, 1 to 2 June

ATxEnterprise will feature BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia, and TechXLR8Asia. It will include exhibition marketplaces and conferences focusing on telecommunications, broadcast and media, satellite and enterprise solutions.

The ATxEnterprise conferences will feature new dedicated tracks on Cyber Security, IoT, Cloud & Cloud, as well as the inaugural Asia Satellite Business Week in partnership with Euroconsult. The event will explore the landscape for Singapore's quantum initiatives; whether Singapore is truly on the right part to become a smart city; and what the future holds when investing in tech within Asia's finance sector.

Some of the headliner speakers include: