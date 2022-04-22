Singapore International Water Week: SUEZ launches AssetAdvanced, a decision-support platform to deliver smart&sustainable planning for water&sanitation infrastructure investments

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Singapore International Water Week, SUEZ will showcase its latest Advanced™ solutions innovation: AssetAdvanced™. By deploying this decision-support platform, water service and sanitation managers are not only able to expand their knowledge of current assets, but also reduce risks and cost overruns from infrastructure failures as well as making informed decisions on future investments. AssetAdvanced™ is compatible with all types of urban services. The latter includes public lighting, light signaling, urban development, and urban heating and cooling networks.



Steve Clark, CEO of SUEZ Asia, unveil the launch of the AssetAdvanced™ solution during the Singapore Water International Week

A key component in the decision-making process, the maintenance and replacement of assets within local communities often represents as much as one third of investments. Expected* investments may be reduced by 30% based on insights provided by the AssetAdvanced™ planning solution.

The Asset Advanced™ process

Asset Advanced™ collates available asset data (sensors, inspections, operational data from the geographic information system (GIS), etc.) into a single analysis, simulation, and visualization platform. Next, Asset Advanced™ implements a multi-purpose and multi-criteria solution to develop scenarios reviewing the current and future state of assets, which in turn identify failure risks, and potential impacts on service. Based on data interpretation, AssetAdvanced™ then recommends inspection and replacement plans that are repurposed to meet the relevant priorities. As such, the solution aims to make assets last longer (networks and plants), in addition to reducing environmental impact and ensuring continuity and service quality for users.

Charles Chami, Senior Vice-President, SUEZ Smart & Environmental Solutions Business Line: "Now more than ever, the deployment of effective asset management is a cornerstone issue for local communities against the background of aging infrastructure and increased pressure on water resources. To address this challenge, we are pleased to launch our all-new offering – AssetAdvanced™. AssetAdvanced™ is the product of our Group's longstanding expertise in water network and plant management, which we have leveraged and integrated with our know-how in data processing and digital solutions. The AssetAdvanced™ offering will bolster our range of smart solutions designed to improve regional environmental performance."



SUEZ announces the launch of AssetAdvanced™

Learn more at: www.suez.com/en/asset-advanced

*data from studies conducted in 2019-2020 versus a manual planning method

About SUEZ:

SUEZ is a major player in environmental services. For almost 160 years, SUEZ has supported local communities and industrial companies in the management of essential services such as water, waste, and air quality. As such, SUEZ produces drinking water for 66 million people worldwide, recovers 2 million tons of secondary raw materials per year, and generates 3.1 TWh of renewable energy from waste. In our ongoing management of the ecological transition and climate change challenges, SUEZ relies on the expertise and commitment of its 35,000 employees (particularly in France, Italy, Central Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia) to offer high value-added and customized environmental solutions to all its customers. SUEZ's expertise allows, for instance, its customers to avoid the emission of 4.2 million tons of CO2, thus improving their carbon footprint and their impact on climate. With a turnover of over 7,5 billion euros in 2021 and backed by its expertise and capacity to innovate, SUEZ has strong growth prospects. SUEZ relies on a solid consortium of investors made up of Meridiam and GIP – with 40% stakes each - and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations Group with a 20% stake in the capital, including 8% held by CNP Assurances, to pursue its strategic development plans in France and internationally.