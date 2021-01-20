Singapore online brokerage Tiger Brokers sees strong retail investor growth in Q4 2020 with 108% increase in new user sign ups

Tiger Brokers also announced four new strategic partnerships with financial technology provider, Iress, one of the largest and most active online trading communities, TradingView, Global financial market data and infrastructure provider, Refinitiv, and Asia's leading Financial Group, DBS. These partnerships are aimed at strengthening their online platform, by allowing investors to gain access to best-in-class and up-to-date financial information so that they will be well-informed before making their investing decisions in real time, as well as allowing investors instant fund transfer into the Tiger Trade platform respectively.



In addition, Tiger Brokers also announced the launch of their new product, Fund Mall, a one-stop-shop for investing in global mutual funds that allows investors access to more than 100 renowned funds such as money funds, bond funds and equity funds, based on their requirements - returns, cash liquidity and risk appetite - everything within one portal. This expands the type of investment products available to Tiger Trade users, beyond the six global exchanges that are already available on the platform and other product offerings such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, and Callable Bull/Bear Contract (CBBC).



Eng Thiam Choon, CEO of Tiger Brokers Singapore, shared, "The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed the trading and investment landscape today. Investors of today are now fully comfortable with investing online - not just Gen Zs, but throughout the investor market. We at Tiger Brokers want to ensure that we offer a seamless investing experience to our investors while strengthening our offerings to keep them engaged. On the other hand, we are looking to be the go-to online brokerage for traditional investors to explore a hybrid investment portfolio."



"2020 showed us the importance of going digital. As the adoption of technology in everyday life becomes a norm, we need to ensure that we offer sustainable and reliable technology that value-adds to the new lifestyle of investors, providing them with great user experiences," added Thiam Choon.



"We are excited to expand our business in Asia by working with Tiger Brokers. Over the past few years we've seen significant growth in markets like Singapore and Hong Kong, so partnering with leading trading firms in the region like Tiger is the logical next step for us," said Pierce Crosby, General Manager of TradingView. "While focused on Singapore today, we think Tiger is a great fit for our various communities in the Asia region as well, and we look forward to further expansion in 2021."



Since last year, Tiger Brokers' investors have shown positive interests in companies such as APPLE, TESLA, NIO, companies from the Technology and Electronic Vehicles (EV) sectors.



The fintech also uses both traditional and digital communications methods to ensure that investors can contact them easily via landline and social media, respectively. In December last year, Tiger Brokers announced that they aim to increase their platform users by 50 per cent by Q1 of 2021.



The Tiger Trade mobile application is available for download on Apple App store and Google Play store. Those interested in Fund Mall can retrieve more details from here.



About Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd.



Tiger Brokers Singapore Pte Ltd (Tiger Brokers Singapore) is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. The company launched the mobile version of Tiger Trade in February 2020 - accessible on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store - offering mobile-savvy generation of retail investors similar trading opportunities as their online users, such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, and Callable Bull/Bear Contract (CBBC) on their mobile phones. Both online and mobile app allow users to invest across multiple asset classes traded on Australian, U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia stock markets such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX), Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



Tiger Brokers Singapore is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited, known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers became #1 in the U.S. equity trading by volume among trading platforms catered to Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Tiger Brokers was awarded "2017 Fintech 250" by CB Insights and shortlisted for "China Leading Fintech 50" for two years in a row by KPMG China. The company was listed on NASDAQ under "TIGR" in 2019 and has offices in China, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tiger Brokers has over 1 million customers worldwide currently, with a total trading volume of more than US$62.8 billion in Q3 2020. The company is backed by well-known investors such as Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers. For more information, please visit



This article has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.



Any views shared with Prospective Clients ("Prospects") are suggestive in nature and on a sample basis only. This may also be predicated on assumptions that are made by Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd about the Prospects' investment objectives and risk profile. Our suggestive and sample views extended to Prospects are not to be considered as recommendations made by the Company. Suggestions provided are also based on information that may be shared by the Prospects, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which Tiger Brokers in not in a position to verify.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd (herein "Tiger Brokers") may, to the extent permitted by law, participate or invest in other transactions with the issuer of the products referred to herein, perform services or solicit business from such issuers, and/or have a position or effect transactions in the securities or options thereof. The information herein is for recipient's information only and not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy. Any date or price information is indicative only and may be changed without prior notice. All opinions expressed and facts referred to herein are subject to change without notice. The information herein was obtained and derived from sources that we believe are reliable, but while reasonable care has been taken to ensure that stated facts are accurate and opinions are fair and reasonable, Tiger Brokers does not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. The information expressed herein is current and does not constitute an offer, recommendation or solicitation, nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future stock performance. Investment involves risk. The price of investment instruments can and do fluctuate, and any individual instrument may experience upward or downward movements, and under certain circumstances may even become valueless. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. In preparing this information, we did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person or affiliated companies. Before making an investment decision, you should speak to a financial adviser to consider whether this information is appropriate to your needs, objectives and circumstances. Tiger Brokers assumes no fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences financial or otherwise arising from trading in securities if opinions and information in this document may be relied upon.



