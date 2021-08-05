Singapore’s Favourite Bakery Awfully Chocolate to Make World's First Wizarding World Inspired Mooncake Collection

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 August 2021 - Singapore's finest Mid-Autumn flavours pair with the magic of the Wizarding World! Homegrown Awfully Chocolate is proud to partner Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create the world's first official Wizarding World inspired mooncake collection!



Each detail of The Official Harry Potter Mooncake Collection was designed in Singapore in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, from the mooncake flavours to its vintage chest and the limited edition Hogwarts House inspired collectible plates. Every mooncake will be freshly made at Awfully Chocolate's bakery in Singapore, and every chest will come with a certificate of authenticity as an official Wizarding World product. "We hope these magical mooncake chests will be extra special for Singapore Harry Potter fans," says Awfully Chocolate founder Lyn Lee. "It is such a coup for Singapore to be able to bring this mooncake assortment to all our Harry Potter fans and mooncake enthusiasts.

Exquisitely packaged in an oversized vintage red velvet chest bearing elegant touches of bespoke antique gold accents, these chests of designer mooncakes will make the best gifts this season. Recipients will be impressed with the Hogwarts inspiration throughout, when they find luxurious quilted lining and a set of the four Hogwarts House tins and golden sporks nestled within. Each tin boasts crests of the houses of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

Fans can also purchase The Harry Potter Collector's Edition Chest which comes with an additional set of matching collectable Hogwarts house ceramic plates to elevate all your Mid-Autumn celebrations! With limited sets produced, they make extra special gifts for friends, fans and loved ones.





Each chest of mooncakes boasts sumptuous mooncake flavours paired to a Hogwarts House crest and colours. Gryffindor is represented by Red Yam Lotus Single Yolk, Hufflepuff is Pumpkin White Lotus with Double Yolk, Ravenclaw is a beautiful Blue Pea Pu-Er Lotus with Melon Seeds and Slytherin is paired with Matcha Black Sesame with Black & White Sesame Seeds.





The Harry Potter Mooncake Chest costs $128 (GST included) for a chest of 4 mooncakes, and $168 for The Harry Potter Collector's Edition Chest which includes the Hogwarts House collectable plates. Till 22 Aug, the early bird discount gives 10% off! The Collection is exclusively available for pre-order at the Awfully Chocolate online store at awfullychocolate.com .





Delivery , gifting and self-collection options are available for every need. Corporate orders may contact sales@awfullychocolate.com





About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films (based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling) have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.





Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter & The Cursed Child–the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York –a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London –The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros.





Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s21)





#Wizarding World #Awfully Chocolate #WarnerBros