Singapore’s Innovative Furniture E-Commerce Brand – Lulu Furniture Kicks off Regional Expansion with Australian Market Launch

The foray into regional markets is part of Lulu Furniture’s vision to bring its signature brand of affordable, innovative, stylish yet high-quality furniture to households around the region.

—

Today, Lulu Furniture, Singapore’s homegrown online furniture retailer announces plans to expand regionally, starting with one of Asia Pacific’s largest markets – Australia – by Q2 2023.

As part of the expansion, Lulu Furniture will also be launching a special market-adapted version of their popular LUANNA Mattress collection – a first-of-its-kind product to combine the modern mattress technologies of Natural Latex, Cooling Gel Memory Foam, and Pocket Springs while maintaining an affordable price.

In a competitive e-commerce landscape, Lulu Furniture is focusing expansion efforts on key cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide where it has a highly efficient logistic system on the ground to give them a competitive advantage.

Within a short span of two years, Lulu Furniture has made a name for itself as a trustworthy, new-generation online furniture brand with more than 100,000 satisfied customers within the local Singapore market alone. With a strong business model that emphasizes the three pillars of innovative product development, digital marketing, and automation processes, the business managed to stay resilient amidst strong competition from low-price brands while increasing cost productivity and market awareness to continue their uninterrupted growth.

The successful growth trajectory of 90% year-on-year growth since the brand’s establishment in 2020, and positive feedback from customers have been the impetus behind the brand’s plan to increase distribution of its wallet-friendly yet high-quality Nordic-style furniture line. The Lulu Furniture team hopes that this move will eventually benefit more middle-income households in the region, who can now enjoy the fuss-free process of purchasing comfortable and stylish furniture for their homes conveniently online without bursting their budgets.

With Lulu Furniture breaking into its first regional market, there is plenty of excitement and motivation to bring the brand to new heights. Lulu Deng, Director of Lulu Furniture, spearheading the expansion into the Australian market shares her optimistic outlook on the upcoming plans. “For the past year, the team has been busy with preparations leading up to the launch in our first market outside of Singapore. Having now gone through so much planning, we are now ready to launch and excited about how this step will take our company growth to the next level.”



About Us: Lulu Furniture is a popular and trusted Singapore online-based furniture brand that offers a wide variety of stylish and innovative Nordic-style furniture (from dining tables, wardrobes, and bedframes to even mattresses) for homeowners looking for wallet-friendly yet quality designs. The brand takes pride in its hassle-free and convenient online shopping experience and even goes the extra mile to ensure that all furniture comes with free delivery and installation for customers.

