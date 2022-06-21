Singapore students work with NASA astronauts to design space experiments at Mission Discovery

Three legendary NASA astronauts give 'out of this world' opportunity to local students

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Discovery Singapore is back and offers Secondary School students a once-in-a-lifetime chance team up with 3 Rockstar NASA astronauts to do something extraordinary.



NASA astronaut Scott Kelly talking about his yearlong mission to space

Students 14 years and above from the local region are invited to spend 5 days working in teams to design a project that could impact humanity both on Earth and beyond.

With guidance from 3 legendary NASA astronauts: Scott Kelly , Steve Swanson & Tony Antonelli, and a team of NASA personnel, space scientists and world-renowned professors, the best idea will be launched into Space on a SpaceX Rocket, and carried out by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

"It is an incredible opportunity to have your idea used as an experiment on the International Space Station, and it's fascinating to watch the ideas develop over the week," said Tony Antonelli, Astronaut & Space Shuttle Pilot.

The Mission Discovery programme gives young people access to opportunities & the skills needed for a successful future, including communication, team building, leadership, and project management, all whilst elevating their chances of getting into the university of their dreams.

"We are thrilled to be back at Stamford American International School, Singapore, for Mission Discovery. The support we have received from the school and local businesses has been overwhelming. Together, we will leave a lasting impact on the young people who take up the programme. Last time we were here, in 2019, the students amazed our team, and I'm sure this time will be no different." – Ross Barber, ISSET Director

After a successful Singapore launch in 2019 at Stamford American International School, Mission Discovery returns in 2022.

This time, local industry partners Mastercard®, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Michael Page and Rolls Royce have sponsored a combined total of 150 young people from low socio-economic backgrounds to join the programme.

"Mastercard believes in inclusion through action. The goal is to build a more connected world where everyone has equal access to opportunities and in turn priceless possibilities. Mastercard is thrilled to be a part of Mission Discovery Singapore, which provides a chance for students, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds, an opportunity to meet icons in the space industry, work on projects that could potentially be launched into space, and further explore their interests in science. This is also an extension of the Mastercard commitment to inspiring young girls especially to build science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills and pursue their dreams in whichever field they choose, be it space, or any other sector, and drive innovation throughout the region," said Deborah Heng, Country Manager, Singapore, Mastercard.

"Space and cloud technology are transforming economies, industries, societies and lives. We know the future is digital, and that diverse backgrounds, perspectives, skills and experiences – including the next generation of talent – must be part of the design, creation, and management of technology to shape a shared digital future that works for, and benefits, everyone. AWS is proud to work with ISSET to provide educational opportunities that encourage both wonder and excitement in students, while providing hands on skills through engaging astronauts, scientists, and business leaders as interactive participants, in their quest to become future leaders in science and technology. I look forward to speaking with the students participating in Mission Discovery Singapore to inspire them about space," said Mani Thiru, APJ Head of Aerospace and Satellite, Amazon Web Services.

To find out more about Mission Discovery and hear from the astronauts and participants: www.isset.space/products/mission-discovery-singapore

About Mission Discovery

Mission Discovery was first launched in 2012 at King's College London. Since then, over 30 programmes with 16 different astronauts have been staged across 4 continents, involving over 9,000 students sending 33 experiments into space on 8 different spacecrafts and counting...

Mission Discovery introduces youth to the highest level of NASA Leadership, Space Exploration and Scientific Research and we've seen incredible things young imaginations can achieve when teamed up with science.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.