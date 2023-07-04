Singapore Travelers - Top 10 Most Visited Countries according to Visited App

TORONTO, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel app Visited allows users to map their travels, browse bucket list destinations, and get personalized travel stats. Visited has ranked the most popular destinations for Singaporean travelers . Based on the app’s data, Singapore is the 29th most popular country to visit.



The Visited app has over 1.75 million users around the world. The popular travel planner app allows users to discover dream destinations, mark off where they’ve been, and get personalized maps. The app provides travel stats on the top 10 destinations visited, the percentage of the world users have been to, and how close travelers are to meeting their travel goals. Users can download the Android app to get started.

Here are the top countries visited by Singapore travelers:

Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Australia Hong Kong China France U.K. Japan U.S.

Although France is the most visited country in the world, it ranks number 7 for Singaporeans. Singapore travelers most commonly visit the nearby Asian countries of Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. Australia, the most desired destination to visit by all international travelers, ranks as the fourth most popular destination for travelers from Singapore. With their close proximity and excellent airport, Singapore travelers can visit Australia more easily than many other people.

About Visited App:

Visited is a travel map and trip planner app that allows users to create their own travel map with past and future trips by country, region/state, and city. Users can map their journeys, create personalized travel goals, and get travel stats. Users can download the app from the Google Play store to get started.

The Visited app has a travel list feature that allows travelers to check off famous places they have been to or want to visit based on their interests. Examples of lists include art museums, ancient sites, famous beaches , snorkeling spots , castles , and culinary delicacies worldwide.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com .

To download the app for free, you can find Visited on Android or iOS .

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is its most popular app. For inspiration on travel destinations, travel stats, and the latest travel news, follow Visited’s Travel Blog.

Contact:

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com



