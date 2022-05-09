Singaporeans complete #TheMissingHalf with Reckitt and Shopee

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, the global leader in health, hygiene and nutrition, partners with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan to launch its "Complete #TheMissingHalf" Regional Super Brand Day. Families can rely on trusted brands from Reckitt including Enfagrow, Dettol, Vanish and more to enhance the protection of the health, hygiene and nutrition of their loved ones, ensuring that they are not missing out.



Shoppers can look forward to health, hygiene, and nutrition tips and exclusive deals with Reckitt’s most-anticipated Super Brand Day of the year

Launched on 13 May as part of Reckitt's Super Brand Day campaign in Singapore, shoppers can access Reckitt's wide portfolio of family care essentials, while enjoying the best value deals on Shopee Mall.

For decades, parents have been taught that fostering academic intelligence would guarantee their child's best start to life, focusing less on developing their child's confidence, creativity and independence. When it comes to children's nutrition, Reckitt puts parents' worries to rest with Enfagrow Pro A+ by completing the missing half. Enfagrow Pro A+ is not only proven to assist in the healthy development of a child's IQ, but can aid in advancing EQ, an often overlooked aspect of a child's development. Enfagrow Pro A+ is the only one with breakthrough MFGM and the highest levels of DHA that provides children not just IQ but also EQ development, supporting your children's complete development.

Reckitt's range of products goes one step further to complete #TheMissingHalf for the entire family with their Health and Hygiene portfolio that consists of Dettol and Vanish. As countries start to ease restrictions, hygiene moves from a defensive chore to a habitual act of protection. While families seek to bond with their communities, parents still want complete protection for their kids so that they maximize their potential. For example, not only does Dettol Onzen Body Wash offer the best protection against germs, but it also keeps the skin fresh, soft and moisturised. When it comes to family cleanliness, Vanish helps to kill 99.9% of bacteria & viruses, remove stains easily, while being colour-safe on all clothes.

Muksitul Islam, ASEAN eCommerce Director at Reckitt, said, "Reckitt is proud to partner with Shopee in the regional Super Brand Day to connect ASEAN consumers to our beloved & trusted brands like Enfagrow A+, Dettol & Vanish. Through Shopee's impressive engagement tools, our consumers can not only look forward to choices tailored to their needs but also an enjoyable shopping experience from our diverse Nutrition, Health & Hygiene portfolio. We wish our consumers a wonderful Super Brand Day experience."

Winston Goh, Head of Marketing, Shopee Singapore added, "Consumers are shopping more frequently online for household and healthcare needs. We are glad to partner with Reckitt to provide parents and families with a wide variety of trusted brands that gives them the assurance they need when it comes to enhancing family health and nutrition. We will continue partnering with brands to offer shoppers access to greater convenience, variety and value all-year-round through Shopee Mall."

Through the campaign, Reckitt will educate users about the key things to look out for when caring for your loved ones and children on Shopee Live. There will also be more elaboration on how Reckitt products can help to 'Complete The Missing Half'.

On 13 May, Reckitt will complete #TheMissingHalf with exclusive deals from Enfagrow, Dettol, Vanish and more on Shopee Mall, providing shoppers with the best value and deals including:

Exclusive Gifts & Vouchers: Reckitt is offering up to $55 OFF special vouchers, gifts with purchase and value-for-money bundle sets including

OFF special vouchers, gifts with purchase and value-for-money bundle sets including Dettol Protection Bundles – Antiseptic germicide, disinfectant spray, laundry sanitisers and triggers sprays that is effective against COVID-19 Virus and its variants (including Omicron) to protect their home



Enfagrow A+ Home Protection Set – Exclusive bundle with free Philips Air Purifier (worth $399 ) to purify their home

) to purify their home

Household Cleaning Essentials – Best of Reckitt brands including Vanish, Air Wick, Finish, Harpic, Lysol and more for a one stop shop on all cleaning and household items

Guess the Reckitt Product Challenge: Stand a chance to win Shopee Coins and Protection Kits worth $50 each via Shopee Feed Giveaway.

each via Shopee Feed Giveaway. Free shipping with minimum $45 spend

Find out more about Reckitt's Complete #TheMissingHalf campaign at https://shopee.sg/m/reckitt-sbd-may-22

Download the Shopee app for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.