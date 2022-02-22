Singapore's 1exchange Welcomes Private Direct Listing of EDM Resources Group, Malaysia's Leading Brand Maker for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1exchange ("1X"), Singapore's first regulated private securities exchange and a member of global digital finance group CapBridge Financial, today announced the private direct listing of EDM Resources Group SDN. BHD. ("EDM Group" or the "Company").

EDM Group is a leading brand maker in the beauty skincare, cosmetics, health care and supplements industry. It enables aspiring entrepreneurs to develop their own branded products through leveraging the Company's core strengths in Manufacturing, Marketing and Management. Since 2016, it has supported entrepreneurs to create over 10,000 brands in Asia.

Datuk Seri Edmund Heng, Founding Director of EDM Resources Group, said, "Since 2016, EDM Group's one-stop solution services have helped many healthcare and skincare brand owners to successfully build their branding and management teams. The successful listing of EDM Group builds a solid foundation for the long-term development of the Company, and also marks the beginning of a new phase of strong growth for the Company in all aspects. EDM Group will actively capture more development opportunities, strengthen the Company's competitiveness, and strive to bring higher and sustainable returns to shareholders and investors."

1exchange Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Victor Chia, said, "We are delighted that EDM Group has selected 1exchange as their listing venue. As Malaysia's leading brand maker, EDM Group is a one-stop center for all aspiring entrepreneurs to create and develop their own brands. 1exchange is proud to be a partner to EDM Group and we look forward to its continued growth."

Based in the global financial hub of Singapore, 1X is the first regulated private securities exchange with a Recognised Market Operator licence awarded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"). 1X is part of CapBridge Financial, a leading digital finance group backed by Singapore Exchange ("SGX"), SGInnovate, South Korea's Hanwha Investment and Securities Co and Hong Kong's Cyberport Macro Fund. Prior to this listing, CapBridge Financial has also recently launched PONTE, a new division dedicated to development, marketing, and trading of digital collectibles.



1X has seen a strong pipeline of private direct listings since actively offering this liquidity option to growth companies in 2019. Companies who have sought direct listings on 1X hail from a variety of sectors such as asset management, health and wellness, and lifestyle services.

Mr. Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, added, "A direct listing on 1exchange is a compelling option for many companies building a strategic liquidity pathway to unlock value and support growth. As a regulated private exchange, 1exchange promotes the vibrant trading of private equity in Singapore and supports companies in their growth journey, including towards a potential public offering. My heartiest congratulations to EDM Group and we look forward to its continued success."

Datuk Seri Edmund further noted, "Looking forward, we will expand our market of snacks and TCM products, having experienced an increase in demand since the pandemic in 2020. Our Company is also collaborating with China partners to introduce their anti-cancer vaccine, anti-HPV vaccine, and anti-drug medication to Malaysian Hospitals and Organizations. We hope that these new products will be able to help more Malaysians and even ASEAN countries achieve better health."

The momentous occasion was marked by a virtual gong-striking ceremony, attended by representatives from EDM Group, placement agent CapBridge Pte Ltd, as well as strategic partner and shareholder SGX.

On 1X, private companies and funds have the flexibility to list a portion of their shares in the form of tradeable private equities. A direct listing on 1X enables companies to simply convert their existing shares to tradeable shares, in a cost-effective and efficient manner. This regulated asset class traded on 1X provides investors additional portfolio diversification with private equity returns potential, while giving shareholders options for exits. Click here to view the virtual listing ceremony.

About 1exchange

A member of private markets ecosystem CapBridge Financial, 1X is the first MAS-regulated private securities exchange in Singapore and widely regarded as the third board in the global financial centre.

Built on the blockchain, 1X is a "light-touch" and cost-effective private listing venue designed for family businesses, as well as growth and pre-IPO companies. The exchange provides companies with market-oriented solutions such as direct private listings and employee share trading.

With a 1X listing, founders, owners, and growth stage companies can achieve partial exits and tradability in private shares while retaining flexibility and control. Private investors on 1X can freely and securely trade in and out of their positions to achieve liquidity anytime, anywhere.