Singapore's Aremyhair by JPG Enterprise Pte Ltd is Partnering with HokuApps to Accelerate Digital Transformation of their Hair Replacement Services

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HokuApps , a global player in the next-generation enterprise mobility solutions, is excited to announce that they are selected as the preferred go-to technology partner by Aremyhair , a leading non-surgical hair replacement company that is renowned for its high-quality, custom-made hair solutions and top-notch customer service. As a part of this strategic collaboration, Aremyhair will leverage the HokuApps-powered low code digital transformation platform to develop an integrated operations management system. This system aims to automate both internal and external workflows of their business operations such as inventory record maintenance, payment tracking, reporting, and customer management. These capabilities will help in reducing administrative overheads, simplifying routine yet labor-intensive tasks, improving internal efficiency, enhancing productivity, and building long-term customer relationships.

Aremyhair by JPG Enterprise Pte Ltd is a leading Singapore-based hair solutions and services company that specializes in providing the best-quality, custom-made, non-surgical hair replacement systems to customers across Asia and worldwide. As a fully integrated hair centre, it also provides treatment for thinning and damaged hair. Aremyhair's product development, marketing, and sales operations are based out of Singapore while its products are manufactured through joint ventures with factories in South Korea, Indonesia, and China. With over 15 years of experience in the hair replacement industry, Aremyhair has been recognised with various accolades over the years including, the Promising 500 SME Award in 2012, Circle of Excellence in Beauty & Wellness Industry in 2013, Singapore Heartland Enterprise Star Award (Most Innovative), Promising Enterprise Category in 2015, and Best Custom Hair Replacement Specialists (APAC Insider's South-East Asia Business Awards) in 2020.

HokuApps will be working closely with Aremyhair to build an integrated Operations Management System that will help in augmenting both their internal and external business processes. This unified platform will have a fully-featured application for Aremyhair's customers and a dedicated admin console for their internal team. The app will enable customers to book new appointments, access past records and upcoming appointments, view current packages, payment plans, payment history, and balance due, and also send various alerts and reminder notifications. The aim of this integrated solution is to digitize legacy systems and streamline operations to gain greater control over day-to-day processes. This will improve customer record management, enhance potential lead tracking, and automate manual CRM tasks by providing next-generation communication solutions that will help in engaging customers across the value chain through meaningful conversations from lead generation to conversion and finally continuous follow-ups. Moreover, it will effectively manage the inventory stocks of various products by tracking them in real-time with the aid of internal purchase order numbers, keeping track of payments and overdue invoices, and augmenting their reporting capabilities in a hassle-free manner.

"We chose to collaborate with HokuApps because we wanted to create a seamless digital experience for all our stakeholders. We knew that we could not achieve this vision with traditional POS systems, so we turned to low-code which, will give us the speed and agility to build a solution that is tailored to our specific needs," said Peter Lim, Director at Aremyhair. "HokuApps is a great platform for rapidly bringing ideas and processes to life in the form of applications and is equipped with the development and operational tools to create a cohesive ecosystem that allows an enterprise to be more productive and efficient as a whole."

"We are highly motivated to empower Aremyhair by completely automating their internal and external business processes," said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps. "By digitizing their day-to-day operations, we are confident that we will enable them in achieving greater scalability and boost their presence in Singapore and other Asia-Pacific Regions as the preferred brand for non-surgical hair replacement systems."

