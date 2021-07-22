SINGAPORE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tay, Singapore's #1 Best Fresh & Frozen Foods Distributor since 1990 brings the world's finest selection to Singapore. Tay has over 40 years' experience in service working with B2B fortune 500 companies and setting culinary trends. Tay's director Marc Tay built the company together with his father, C S Tay with passion, kindness and resilience. C S Tay now focuses on the healthier side of life - investing time and effort to bring healthier and delicious foods to all customers and convenience in a fast-changing environment.



Singapore’s Best Fresh & Frozen Foods Supplier Tay launches Asia’s Best Fresh Chicken S-Pure at Isetan Scotts in SINGAPORE



Left to Right - Executive Director Marc Tay with Thai Trade Director and Thai Ambassador to Singapore at Isetan Scotts chill section. Marc Tay & his dad C S Tay have been waiting for the launch of this product for nearly 10 years

The father-son duo have won multiple awards from being top supplier and best key account manager for leading supermarkets for fresh and frozen categories. Tay is always known for their quality and value for money products. Their quality precedes pricing, and excellent consistent food service to deliver to masses grows steadily year after year. Going through Healthier Choice (HCS), they try to give their customers the best healthy food available, so that everyone can enjoy the products worry – free, and trust Tay's & "TAY's" The Difference.

Asia's Best Fresh Chicken S-Pure .. Super Hygienic Chicken

Poultry in the purest form, it is the #1 premium chicken brand in Hong Kong and 1st in the world to be certified by World Class Organization

Air-flown Fresh weekly from Thailand

Long Shelf life of 14 days as compared to traditional frozen thaw / fresh chicken of 3 days

Raised with NO Antibiotics

No Growth Hormones, No Growth Promoters

Reared Cage Free inside a smart farm

S-Pure holds true to their beliefs - Through a specifically designed process by S-Pure that controls from feed, raising process as well as its logistic, S-Pure brand is able to ensure that their product is at its best.

Not only are their chicks specially selected, their feed is also specially created to include probiotics. S-Pure brand's chickens are also grown without antibiotics, no growth hormones as well as no growth promoters. This ensures that their chicken are in its purest form.

Available from 9th July at the chill section of the Thai Food Fair at Isetan Scotts, some of the prices of their products include:

Chicken Skinless Boneless Breast "S-PURE" BRAND 400g $7.60

Chicken Boneless Breast "S-PURE" BRAND 400g $7.20

Chicken Fillet "S-PURE" BRAND 400g $8.00

Chicken Drum Stick "S-PURE" BRAND 375g $6.50

Chicken Middle Wing "S-PURE" BRAND 280g $6.70

Chicken Wing Stick "S-PURE" BRAND 355g $6.30

Customers can enjoy promotion up to August National Day 9th August while stock lasts – Free Cooler bag with every 4 packets* purchased (*Can be mixed between the 6 items above)

