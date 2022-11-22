Singapore's first Sustainability Impact Awards to recognise green and social champions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB and The Business Times have tied up to launch the Sustainability Impact Awards to recognise individuals and corporates in Singapore that demonstrate leadership in sustainability.

The Business Times will partner UOB to organise this inaugural award, with the Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School as the knowledge partner.

These will be the country's first such awards and there will be two categories – Individual and Enterprise. Under Enterprise there will be two sub-categories, one for SMEs and one for large enterprises.

Each category will recognise an Impact Leader and up to five Excellence award winners.

These leaders, among individuals and businesses, have made a significant positive impact on the environment and the community. And they are making a difference with the decisions they take, as well as the way they conduct themselves and their businesses.

The call for nominations and full details of the judging process and criteria will be announced in early 2023.

Ms Chen Huifen, Editor, The Business Times, said, "There is an abundance of sustainability commitments by individuals and businesses in recent news, but what we are looking for are the real McCoys. These awards serve to recognise the efforts and outcomes that make a significant difference to the environment, to communities and to stakeholders, with the hope that the winners can be torch bearers of the sustainability movement and inspire others to make meaningful changes for our future."

Mr Eric Lim, Chief Sustainability Officer, UOB, said, "With sustainability more important than ever, we are inspired by the many individuals and businesses who have taken the lead to contribute to environmental and societal well-being. Through the Sustainability Impact Awards, we want to celebrate their work and impact. From this, we hope that more will be encouraged to do what it takes to ensure sustainable progress of our communities."

Professor Lawrence Loh, Director of CGS, said: "The drive for better sustainability must be pursued in a manner that will ultimately bring tangible benefits to the society, community and environment for a better future, and not just for the sake of fulfilling obligation. It is therefore critical for sustainability impact to be rigorously and holistically evaluated in such a manner. CGS is proud to support the Business Times and UOB to continue advancing impact through this award with our extensive and in-depth involvement in sustainability and governance assessment."

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. In Asia, UOB operates through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and representative offices across the region.

Over more than eight decades, generations of UOB employees have carried through the entrepreneurial spirit, the focus on long-term value creation and an unwavering commitment to do what is right for our customers and our colleagues.

We believe in being a responsible financial services provider and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our stakeholders and in the communities in which we operate. Just as we are dedicated to helping our customers manage their finances wisely and to grow their businesses, UOB is steadfast in our support of social development, particularly in the areas of art, children and education.

About The Business Times

The Business Times, published by SPH Media Trust, is South-east Asia's leading financial daily. BT brings to its readers daily corporate, financial, economic and political news, analysis and commentary on print and digital platforms. It provides readers with in-depth coverage of Singapore and Asian business and economic developments, as well as global trends that impact Singapore business. BT's lifestyle journalists bring busy executives the latest in recreation, entertainment, the arts, design, food and shopping. For more information, please visit businesstimes.com.sg.

About Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS)

The Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS), formerly known as Centre for Governance, Institutions and Organisations (CGIO), was established by the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School in 2010. It aims to spearhead relevant and high-impact research on corporate governance (CG) and corporate sustainability (CS) issues that are pertinent to institutions, government bodies and businesses both in Singapore and Asia. This includes corporate governance and corporate sustainability, governance of family firms, government-linked companies, business groups, and institutions. CGS also organises events such as public lectures, industry roundtables, and academic conferences on topics related to governance and sustainability.

CGS is the national assessor for the corporate sustainability and corporate governance performance of listed companies in Singapore. More information about CGS can be accessed at https://bschool.nus.edu.sg/cgs/

NUS Business School is known for providing management thought leadership from an Asian perspective, enabling its students and corporate partners to leverage global knowledge and Asian insights. For more information, please visit bschool.nus.edu.sg, or go to the BIZBeat portal which showcases the School's research.

The School is one of the 16 faculties and schools at NUS. A leading global university centered in Asia, NUS is Singapore's flagship university which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. Its transformative education includes a broad-based curriculum underscored by multi-disciplinary courses and cross-faculty enrichment. Over 40,000 students from 100 countries enrich the community with their diverse social and cultural perspectives.